This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

Get ready for a superfight in Vegas with a big Davis vs. Garcia prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from our friends at FanDuel.

One of the biggest boxing matches of the year is upon us, with Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis meeting in a 136-pound catchweight superfight. These two boxers are both in their primes and come into this highly anticipated bout with unblemished records. Both are knockout artists, winning almost all of their fights inside the distance. On April 22, something’s got to give.

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Fight Info, Broadcast & Start Time

Gervonta “Tank” Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) vs. “King” Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs)

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Fight Time: PPV Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

US TV Broadcast and Streaming: Showtime PPV and DAZN PPV

What Time is Tank Davis vs. Ryan Garcia?

The Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia PPV fight card will begin at 8 p.m. ET. Timing of main event ring walks will depend on how long the undercard bouts go, but the estimated time is 11:30 p.m. ET.

Davis vs. Garcia Tale of the Tape

Gervonta Davis Ryan Garcia Country USA USA Age 28 34 Height 5’6″ 5’10” Reach 67″ 70″ Stance Southpaw Orthodox Record 28-0 23-0

Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis Odds & Betting Info

All boxing odds, lines, and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline:

Gervonta Davis : (-290)

: (-290) Ryan Garcia : (+215)

: (+215) Draw: (+1600)

Method of Victory:

Gervonta Davis by KO/TKO : (-145)

: (-145) Gervonta Davis by Points or Decision : (+550)

: (+550) Ryan Garcia by KO/TKO : (+390)

: (+390) Ryan Garcia by Points or Decision: (+650)

With slightly more experience, Davis comes in as the favorite, but both fighters exude confidence. The differences in these odds aren’t overwhelming even in the method of victory prop bets, though the betting odds clearly favor one outcome — a KO/TKO win for Tank. The KO/TKO side is also the clear favorite on the side of a Garcia win.

Oddsmakers are aware of how quickly both of these guys can end a fight with one punch.

Davis vs. Garcia Prediction & Best Bet

It’s can be tough to bet a fight when you have two fighters this talented and closely matched. Of course, when things are this close but the betting odds are a little lopsided, value starts to pop up for the underdog.

Despite his lesser experience and resume, I like the value on Ryan Garcia in this one.

He is a smart, technical, and methodical fighter that has both the physical tools and mental prowess to come away with the upset here — and it’s not often you get to say a win would be an upset for a guy who is 23-0 with 19 KOs.

That’s what happens when you’re up against someone that looks as unstoppable as Davis though. He’s not only undefeated, but he’s almost never even been in a close fight – with the only thing close to a blemish on his record being a unanimous decision (115-113, 115-113, 116-112) win over Isaac Cruz.

This will be the toughest test Tank has ever faced though, both in terms of skill and size. And it’s that combination that has me leaning Garcia.

King Ry holds significant advantages in both the height and reach departments — which are two things he knows very well how to use against smaller fighters. He will able to attack from further away, lessening the chance he gets caught with a Davis haymaker.

Garcia’s power shouldn’t be understated either though. He has the ability to put someone on the canvas quickly. In fact, two wins in his last five fights have come by KO in Round 1, and two others in Round 6 and Round 7.

If Garcia can protect against that, control the tempo of this fight and not let his body get torn apart by the experienced Davis, he has a great chance to win this fight.

TANK DAVIS vs. RYAN GARCIA PREDICTION: Garcia to Win (+215)

— David Kaestle

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia Purse Money & Payouts

Your mileage may vary depending on whose reporting you trust — this is boxing journalism, after all — but several outlets have noted that Tank Davis’ purse payout starts with a minimum guarantee of about $5 million, while Garcia is assured about $2.5 million.

Notably, this does not take into account the agreed 50-50 split of pay-per-view revenues. At $85 a pop, that means:

An incredibly conservative 500,000 Davis-Garcia PPV buys mean $42,500,000 in revenue, or up to $21,250,000 for each fighter

for each fighter 750,000 PPV buys create $63,750,000 in revenue, or up to $31,875,000 each for Garcia and Davis

each for Garcia and Davis A 1,000,000 PPV buys milestone means $85,000,000 in revenue, or up to $42,500,000 for each fighter

for each fighter A truly impressive 1,250,000 PPV buys create $106,250,000 in revenue, or up to $53,125,000 each for Tank and Garcia

And of course, it appears that both fighters have pledged an all-or-nothing wager for the fight that will see the winner take 100% of every last dollar on the table, but until we have confirmation that this verbal agreement was legally binding, we can’t rule out that it’s something of a stunt.

All told, a lot of conjecture inevitably goes along with mapping all this out, but suffice it to say that the hype around this fight is about as high as it can possibly get for any bout involving two American boxers. Expect the pay-per-view numbers across Showtime and DAZN to reflect that fervor in no uncertain terms.