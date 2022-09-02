This article originally appeared on FanDuel.

Get ready for a bang-bang heavyweight main event at UFC Paris with the latest Gane vs. Tuivasa picks, props, and predictions from our friends at FanDuel.

After a rare weekend off, the world’s biggest MMA promotion heads across the ocean for UFC Paris. Let’s get locked in on Tai Tuivasa vs. Ciryl Gane from a sports betting perspective with all the key insights from FanDuel.

UFC Fight Night: Paris — Main Event Heavyweight Bout

Ciryl “Bon Gamin” Gane (10-1-0, 4 KO’s, 3 Submissions)

vs.

Tai “Bam Bam” Tuivasa (15-3-0, 14 KO’s, 0 Submissions)

Date: Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022

Fight Time: The main card begins at 3 p.m. ET

Venue: Accor Arena, Paris, France

Coverage: ESPN+

Tuivasa vs. Gane Odds & Betting Info

Moneyline:

Ciryl Gane: -670

Tai Tuivasa: +430

Draw: +5000

Method of Victory:

Gane by KO/TKO: +110

Gane by Points: +250

Gane by Submission: +500

Tuivasa by KO/TKO: +650

Tuivasa by Points/Decision: +1600

Tuivasa by Submission: (+3400)

Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa Prediction

UFC Paris Gane vs.Tuivasa prediction is courtesy of Tapology Fight Predictions.

Projected winner: Ciryl Gane (84%)

Projected method of victory: KO/TKO (51%)

Ciryl Gane is a heavy favorite here for a reason. This is a fighter that saw his 10-fight win streak end in a failed bid to claim the UFC Heavyweight title his last time out. He is going to be motivated to put on a show and has a massive six-inch reach advantage over Tuivasa. Look for him to take advantage of that fact.

It’s easy to back Gane as a -600 favorite, but betting on which way the fight will end is the risky part. Three of his last four bouts have gone the full five rounds. However, Tuivasa is a fighter that loves to throw punches in bunches early and has had only two of his 17 fights go three rounds or more.

GANE VS. TUIVASA PREDICTION: I’ll take Gane winning by KO/TKO (+130) here.

Tai Tuivasa vs. Ciryl Gane Betting Trends & Stats

Ciryl Gane lost to Francis Ngannou by unanimous decision in his most recent fight on Jan. 22, 2022.

by unanimous decision in his most recent fight on Jan. 22, 2022. Tai Tuivasa defeated Derrick Lewis by TKO in his most recent fight on Feb. 12, 2022.

by TKO in his most recent fight on Feb. 12, 2022. Gane averages 4.83 significant strikes landed per minute with a 58% accuracy rate.

with a 58% accuracy rate. Tuivasa averages 4.54 significant strikes landed per minute with a 52% accuracy rate.

with a 52% accuracy rate. Gane averages 2.27 significant strikes absorbed per minute with an 62% defense rate.

with an 62% defense rate. Tuivasa averages 3.56 significant strikes absorbed per minute with an 48% defense rate.

with an 48% defense rate. Gane averages 0.69 takedowns per 15 minutes .

. Tuivasa has an 50% takedown defense rate.

— Larry Rupp

