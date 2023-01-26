Derek Jeter is among the big names that Gaming Society has added to its advisory board. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Gaming Society sought the three athletes to help better engage its current audience and welcome new fans to sports betting.

Derek Jeter, Chelsea Gray, and Sheryl Swoopes have joined the Advisory Board of Directors for Gaming Society, the company announced on Thursday. The betting education platform, founded in 2021 by sports executive Jaymee Messler and NBA Hall-of-Famer Kevin Garnett, is committed to helping make sports betting more inclusive and accessible.

Messler explained the new board members’ diverse backgrounds will help guide the company through its growth.

“Gaming Society has become a true community that believes games, betting, and social experiences will be key driving factors in not only bringing in new sports fans but also engaging with existing fans on a deeper level,” Messler said. “With a wealth of experience across the spectrum of sports business, Chelsea, Derek and Sheryl understand the complexities, challenges and opportunities of the rapidly evolving sports industry and will serve Gaming Society extremely well.”

Gray, the reigning WNBA Finals MVP, helped lead the Las Vegas Aces to their first championship in 2022. As she seeks a repeat, she is also watching her league and women’s sports as a whole continue to grow. Responsible betting is going to be a major part of that evolution.

“There’s a real need for betting education, not just amongst fans but amongst athletes too,” Gray said. “Women’s sports stand to benefit immensely through this innovative approach to fan engagement. Gaming Society is uniquely positioned to capitalize on these opportunities and advance the industry forward through accessibility and their Bet on Women initiative.”

Jeter, an MLB Hall-of-Famer with five World Series rings, has spent much of his retirement expanding his business interests. He’s worked with Messler in the past, teaming up with him to create The Players’ Tribune nine years ago.

“Gaming Society is uniquely positioned to introduce more fans to the betting category,” Jeter said. “The platform’s proposition is extremely compelling, driving greater engagement and value for partners spanning the industry ecosystem through an emphasis on storytelling and betting education. I’m excited to once again team up with Jaymee and look forward to helping the company and this great community grow.”

Swoopes is a four-time WNBA champion, three-time WNBA MVP, and Hall-of-Famer. She explained how watching the WNBA’s growth helped inspire her to jump in on further innovation within sports.

“As a member of the WNBA’s inaugural season in 1997, I’ve had a front row seat to the league’s growth across all aspects,” she said. “One area that is still very much primed for innovation is gamification, which unequivocally deepens fan engagement and brings in new waves of fans. That is why Gaming Society exists and why I’m excited to serve as an advisor.”

Beyond these new additions, Gaming Society recently launched Bet Club, a free NFL game that educates fans on how to bet in a risk-free environment while competing for prizes. The company plans to announce additional partnerships in the coming months as it seeks a strategic partner for fan engagement.

