Funko is partnering with Warner Bros. Discovery to get into the Halloween spirit and launch a horror-themed NFT collection.

The WB Horror x Funko Series 1 NFTs will feature characters from notable Warner Bros. horror films that are modeled after the vinyl toy brand’s well-known collectible figures. The new set will be released on Droppp, a marketplace for pop culture NFTs.

The horror digital collectibles are part of the Funko Digital Pop series, and fans can expect to see characters from The Conjuring, It, The Exorcist, Annabelle, and more. The NFTs will take the form of digital collectible cards, while six limited-edition physical vinyl toys will additionally be released.

Holders will only get access to the physical collectibles if they acquire rare NFTs hidden within the packs.

There will be 25,500 NFT packs available at both the standard and premium levels. Standard packs will be priced at $9.99 like previous Funko NFT collections and include five NFTs. Premium packs will cost $29.99 and include 15 NFTs.

WB Horror x Funko Series 1 will be released on the eco-friendly WAX blockchain via Droppp at 2 p.m. ET on Oct. 31.

This new NFT drop comes after Funko and Warner Bros. sold out of their Game of Thrones collab collection, which included 31,250 NFTs at both the standard and premium tiers.

