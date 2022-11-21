France vs. Australia Odds, Prediction & Best Bet: 2022 World Cup

This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

Get set for the defending champs’ first match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the latest Australia vs. France odds and betting insights from FanDuel Sportsbook.

The 2022 World Cup is upon us and Group D action kicks off on Tuesday with a highly-anticipated matchup between France and Australia. France are set to make their 16th World Cup appearance and has the goal of defending their 2018 title. Meanwhile, Australia are back at the tournament for the sixth time ever.

Australia vs. France Match Info

2022 World Cup — Group D

France vs. Australia

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar

Coverage: FOX

France-Australia Odds & Spread

Moneyline: France: (-410) | Australia: (+1000) | Draw: (+490)

Spread: France: -2 (+210) | Australia: +2 (-110)

Total: 2.5 – Over: (-134) | Under: (+110)

Team to Score the First Goal: France: (-430) | Australia: (+390) I No goals: (+1500)

France enters this match as heavy favorites on the moneyline and spread on FanDuel Sportsbook’s odds. This Tuesday clash also features a total of 2.5 goals, with the over favored at -134 odds.

France vs. Australia Prediction & Pick

It’s hard not to back the reigning champions here. France enters as the No. 4 team in FIFA’s world rankings and boasts a roster full of young phenoms and experienced veterans. Kylian Mbappé, Olivier Giroud, and Antoine Griezmann are just three of the many stars France has ready to go Tuesday.

These two teams faced off in 2018 and France came out on top by a score of 2-1. However, Australia was never truly in the match as its only shot on goal came via a penalty. Look for head coach Didier Deschamps to have his boys motivated as a win would put France in the driver’s seat in Group D.

FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: France 3, Australia 1

Australia-France Betting Trends

France defeated Australia, 2-1, in their most recent head-to-head matchup on June 16, 2018.

France is 1-2-2 (W-D-L) in its last five matches.

Australia is 5-0-0 (W-D-L) in its last five matches.

France defeated Croatia to win the 2018 World Cup.

Australia failed to make it out of the Group Stage during the 2018 World Cup.

France vs. Australia Best Bet

Australia enters the World Cup on a hot streak. It has won each of its last five matches and scored a total of seven goals in that span; combine that success with the sheer talent of France and fans should be in for a high-scoring battle here. Keep in mind that France’s title run in 2018 saw them average 2.9 goals per match.

Bet: Over 2.5 Goals (-134)

— Larry Rupp

