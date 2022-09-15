Australia 2022 World Cup Jersey Revealed

Boardroom goes inside Nike’s big reveal of the Australia 2022 World Cup kit set to be worn by the likes of Matthew Leckie, Tom Rogic, Awer Mabil, and more in Qatar.

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is still some ways away thanks to this year’s shall-we-say “unique” timeline for the world-famous event, but the celebrations can begin a bit early for 13 lucky nations.

On Thursday, Nike revealed its 2022 World Cup kits for Australia, Brazil, Canada, Croatia, England, France, the Netherlands, Portugal, South Korea, Poland, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United States. And Boardroom wants to give you your first look.

Behold — the Australia 2022 World Cup jersey in all its glory.

Nike’s Australia 2022 World Cup Kit

Currently ranked No. 39 in the FIFA World Rankings, there’s no denying which country is Australia thanks to the familiar brightly-colored shirts fans are used to seeing.

Image courtesy of Nike

As Nike says of the design of the 2022 Australia World Cup jersey and associated apparel collection:

“The 2022 kit evokes Australia’s unique ecosystems. Through University Gold, Tour Yellow and Green Noise, the home kit conjures the rugged, sandy landscape of the Outback and the rich wetlands and forests. The away kit is a homage to the Australian coastlines and teeming ocean. Obsidian and Green Glow represent the marine life and reefs and signal the deep connection between Australians and coastal life.”

About Nike’s Qatar 2022 World Cup Uniforms

Nike’s 2022 World Cup jerseys and team collections seek to showcase the Swoosh’s latest technology while celebrating the culture and history of its 13 affiliated football federations. Every kit features Dri-FIT ADV tech and is precision-engineered for Nike’s best combination of sturdiness and range of motion yet. According to the company, “Match kits and training apparel combine rigorous data with comprehensive computational design based on a 4D-model to create a cutting-edge, lightweight kit.”