The young striker could see a salary bump ahead of the summer transfer window (and a senior international decision) — take a closer look at Arsenal and Reims’ Folarin Balogun contract particulars.

American-born Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is currently on loan at Ligue 1 club Stade Reims, but his power, timing, and goal-scoring output have also impressed clubs worldwide. As he continues to shine, the 21-year-old has ginned up some intriguing international competition between three (!) eligible countries vying for his services as a senior international.

From an international standpoint, Balogun is in one of the unique positions in the world. The Arsenal loanee played for the England Under-17 youth team in 2018, switched to the United States in the same year, and is now back with the England U21s. Furthermore, his parents were born in Nigeria, qualifying the player to represent any of the three nations at the senior level.

And while the native New Yorker has a tough decision regarding international play, his club-level future is also in an intriguing state of flux.

Arteta on Folarin Balogun development: “I’m so happy for him. He’s a boy that has a really clear idea of what he wants to do with his career”. ⚪️🔴 #AFC



“He’s really ambitious, really committed and our decision process was long as he had many proposals last summer”. pic.twitter.com/t8uBDP6tkG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 13, 2023

Several reports have indicated that Arsenal’s American billionaire owner, Stan Kroenke, has set a transfer price for Balogun at around $41.61 million. After proving his ability to score goals and contribute to the attack in top-flight action, the American has become a priority target for multiple teams ahead of the summer transfer window. Italian rivals AC Milan and Inter Milan have both shown interest in the striker; both clubs could stand to strengthen aging attacking units.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta stated that Balogun’s future at the club would be settled at the end of the current season. With an asking price set for the young Gunner and teams already expressing interest, expect a massive pay bump from the emerging star’s $1.9 million salary no matter where he ends up — but especially if he were to land with a Premier League rival.

With all this in mind, let’s take a closer look at Arsenal and Reims’ Folarin Balogun salary particulars.

Folarin Balogun Contract Details & Wages

All financial figures via Capology.

Years: 1

Total value: $1,955,497

Salary per year: $1,955,497

Wages per week: $37,606

Free agency: 2023

Balogun Salary Notes

Balogun has earned an approximate gross total of $3,675,234.12 in his playing career.

in his playing career. As of this writing, he is the highest-paid player at Reims via his loan spell from Arsenal.

Balogun’s 2022-23 salary accounts for a massive 16.82% of Reim’s $223,545 weekly payroll.

Folarin Balogun Transfer History

August 2022: Folarin Balogun signed his first contract with Arsenal’s senior ranks in 2022. After a senior-level loan spell with Stade Reims in 2022, the striker is set to return to his parent club on June 30, 2023.