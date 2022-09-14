Fan Controlled Hoops League to Launch in 2023

Fan-controlled sports is hitting the hardwood.

Fan Controlled Sports & Entertainment, creators of the Fan Controlled Football League, announced that it will launch a basketball league, set to debut in Feb. 2023.

Similar to football, FCSE is aiming to bring fans a new style of basketball. The league will not use the traditional 5-on-5 format or the streetball 3-on-3 format, either. Instead, it’ll be 4-on-4.

The basketball league will also play its games in Atlanta, GA where the FCSE built its football facility. The court will be a fully interactive LED floor, with details about its features coming at a later date.

Fan Controlled Hoops will come with basketball heavy hitters on its advisory board. Former Executive Director of the NBPA Michelle Roberts and former NBA All-Star Baron Davis will both be strategic advisors. Davis will also own one of the league’s teams. Greg Moore, who served as the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s commissioner for 14 seasons will be the FCH’s general manager.

“I’ve always had a passion for basketball and am thrilled to team with FCH to build an exciting league for fans of all ages,” Roberts said in a release. “[Co-founder and CEO Sohrob Farudi] and his team are revolutionizing the way fans consume and interact with sports. I am especially impressed with the opportunities afforded to current and former players to enjoy ownership roles in this league and look forward to contributing to the creation of an incredibly entertaining brand of basketball.”

FCSE has a knack for luring big-name investors and team owners. Since Fan Controlled Football launched in 2021, the league’s investors and team owners include Marshawn Lynch, Renee Montgomery, Dalvin Cook, Richard Sherman, Austin Ekeler, Steve Aoki and the Bored Ape Yacht Club.

“We created a thriving football league with FCF and more importantly, validated our belief that sports fans want to take their fandom to the next level,” Farudi said in a statement. “We know our model is truly limitless, and with Michele and Baron on board, we are now going to crush it with Fan Controlled Hoops.”