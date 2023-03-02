It’s time for driving, surviving, and thriving. Here’s what you need to know about 2023’s F1 teams, competitors, and tech as the biggest racing promotion in the world returns.

It was as recently as November that we last had Formula 1 auto racing in our lives, and while that wasn’t so terribly long ago, it sure feels like a ton has changed since Max Verstappen’s cliched coronation was made officially official at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Lionel Messi won that long-elusive FIFA World Cup. Pat Mahomes won a second Super Bowl. Every film and television show is now legally required to feature either Pedro Pascal or Jonathan Majors.

But some things never change: F1 is still the grandest motor racing promotion in the land, and the 2023 campaign is bigger and more gloriously hyped-up than ever.

With that in mind, Boardroom is here to deliver the full omnibus of F1 teams, drivers, and cars for the 2023 season, as well as each organization’s title odds.

For a full breakdown of F1 odds for the 2023 Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championships, click here.

2023 F1 Teams, Drivers, Cars & Championship Odds

Red Bull

Drivers:

Max Verstappen (finished 1st in 2022)

Sergio Perez (3rd)

2022 Constructors Championship finish: 1st

2023 Constructor’s Championship odds: -160 (betting favorite)

Car: RB19

Drivers:

Charles Leclerc (2nd in 2022)

Carlos Sainz (5th)

2022 Constructors Championship finish: 2nd

2023 Constructor’s Championship odds: +300

Car: SF-23

Click here to read more about Scuderia Ferrari’s SF-23 car.

Drivers:

Lewis Hamilton (6th in 2022)

George Russell (4th)

Click here to read Boardroom’s conversation with George Russell.

2022 Constructors Championship finish: 3rd

2023 Constructor’s Championship odds: +270

Car: AMG W14

W14 from the sky. 😍🖤 pic.twitter.com/86LA0gP4dn — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) March 1, 2023

Alpine

Drivers:

Esteban Ocon (8th in 2022)

Pierre Gasly (14th)

2022 Constructors Championship finish: 4th

2023 Constructor’s Championship odds: +1400

Car: A523

Why have one car when you can have two? 🔥#Alpine #A523 pic.twitter.com/fzdofVw2sy — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) February 19, 2023

McLaren

Drivers:

Lando Norris (7th in 2022)

Oscar Piastri (Formula 1 debut)

2022 Constructors Championship finish: 5th

2023 Constructor’s Championship odds: +20000

Car: MCL60

Alfa Romeo

Drivers:

Valtteri Bottas (10th in 2022)

Zhou Guanyu (18th)

2022 Constructors Championship finish: 6th

2023 Constructor’s Championship odds: +20000

Car: C43

Aston Martin

Drivers:

Fernando Alonso (9th in 2022)

Lance Stroll (15th)

2022 Constructors Championship finish: 7th

2023 Constructor’s Championship odds: +5000

Car: AMR23

Haas

Drivers:

Kevin Magnussen (13th in 2022)

Niko Hulkenberg (22nd in 2022 as reserve driver for Aston Martin)

2022 Constructors Championship finish: 8th

2023 Constructor’s Championship odds: +20000

Car: VF-23

Click here to read Boardroom’s conversation with Haas team principal and Drive to Survive breakout star Guenther Steiner.

AlphaTauri

Drivers:

Yuki Tsunoda (17th in 2022)

Nyck de Vries (21st in 2022 as reserve driver for McLaren)

2022 Constructors Championship finish: 9th

2023 Constructor’s Championship odds: +20000

Car: AT04

Williams

Drivers:

Alex Albon (19th in 2022)

Logan Sargeant (Formula 1 debut)

Click here to read Boardroom’s conversation with Alexander Albon.

2022 Constructors Championship finish: 10th

2023 Constructor’s Championship odds: +20000

Car: FW45