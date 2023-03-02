It’s time for driving, surviving, and thriving. Here’s what you need to know about 2023’s F1 teams, competitors, and tech as the biggest racing promotion in the world returns.
It was as recently as November that we last had Formula 1 auto racing in our lives, and while that wasn’t so terribly long ago, it sure feels like a ton has changed since Max Verstappen’s cliched coronation was made officially official at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Lionel Messi won that long-elusive FIFA World Cup. Pat Mahomes won a second Super Bowl. Every film and television show is now legally required to feature either Pedro Pascal or Jonathan Majors.
But some things never change: F1 is still the grandest motor racing promotion in the land, and the 2023 campaign is bigger and more gloriously hyped-up than ever.
With that in mind, Boardroom is here to deliver the full omnibus of F1 teams, drivers, and cars for the 2023 season, as well as each organization’s title odds.
2023 F1 Teams, Drivers, Cars & Championship Odds
Red Bull
Drivers:
- Max Verstappen (finished 1st in 2022)
- Sergio Perez (3rd)
2022 Constructors Championship finish: 1st
2023 Constructor’s Championship odds: -160 (betting favorite)
Car: RB19
Ferrari
Drivers:
- Charles Leclerc (2nd in 2022)
- Carlos Sainz (5th)
2022 Constructors Championship finish: 2nd
2023 Constructor’s Championship odds: +300
Car: SF-23
Mercedes
Drivers:
- Lewis Hamilton (6th in 2022)
- George Russell (4th)
2022 Constructors Championship finish: 3rd
2023 Constructor’s Championship odds: +270
Car: AMG W14
Alpine
Drivers:
- Esteban Ocon (8th in 2022)
- Pierre Gasly (14th)
2022 Constructors Championship finish: 4th
2023 Constructor’s Championship odds: +1400
Car: A523
McLaren
Drivers:
- Lando Norris (7th in 2022)
- Oscar Piastri (Formula 1 debut)
2022 Constructors Championship finish: 5th
2023 Constructor’s Championship odds: +20000
Car: MCL60
Alfa Romeo
Drivers:
- Valtteri Bottas (10th in 2022)
- Zhou Guanyu (18th)
2022 Constructors Championship finish: 6th
2023 Constructor’s Championship odds: +20000
Car: C43
Aston Martin
Drivers:
- Fernando Alonso (9th in 2022)
- Lance Stroll (15th)
2022 Constructors Championship finish: 7th
2023 Constructor’s Championship odds: +5000
Car: AMR23
Haas
Drivers:
- Kevin Magnussen (13th in 2022)
- Niko Hulkenberg (22nd in 2022 as reserve driver for Aston Martin)
2022 Constructors Championship finish: 8th
2023 Constructor’s Championship odds: +20000
Car: VF-23
AlphaTauri
Drivers:
- Yuki Tsunoda (17th in 2022)
- Nyck de Vries (21st in 2022 as reserve driver for McLaren)
2022 Constructors Championship finish: 9th
2023 Constructor’s Championship odds: +20000
Car: AT04
Williams
Drivers:
- Alex Albon (19th in 2022)
- Logan Sargeant (Formula 1 debut)
2022 Constructors Championship finish: 10th
2023 Constructor’s Championship odds: +20000
Car: FW45
