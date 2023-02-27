About Boardroom

Betting February 27, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

Formula 1 Championship Odds: Who’s Winning Racing’s Biggest Prize in 2023?

Mark Thompson/Getty Images
Max Verstappen ran away with the title one year ago — as F1 returns, check out the top candidates to dethrone the big Red Bull machine in 2023.

On Nov. 20, the 2022 Formula 1 world championship campaign wrapped with nowhere near the fanfare, emotion, and out-and-out controversy of the previous year’s edition. After edging out Lewis Hamilton for the world title thanks to what could only be called a blatant misapplication of the rules, Red Bull phenom Max Verstappen blew away the field on the way to a Drivers’ Championship ransacking that was clinched with weeks to spare.

Now, after barely three months away from the track, F1 is back for 2023 — and it’s time to lay some wagers on the bustling futures betting markets.

Get set for this year’s world championship campaign in the greatest auto racing competition on earth with the latest 2023 F1 odds courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Formula 1 Odds: 2023 World Championship

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Feb. 27, 2023.

F1 Drivers’ Championship Odds 2023

  • Max Verstappen: -160
  • Lewis Hamilton: +500
  • Charles Leclerc: +500
  • George Russell: +1400
  • Sergio Perez: +2000
  • Carlos Sainz: +2500
  • Fernando Alonso: +2800
  • Lando Norris:+17000
  • Nyck de Vries: +20000
  • Oscar Piastri: +20000
  • Kevin Magnussen: +20000
  • Valtteri Bottas: +20000
  • Guanyu Zhou: +20000
  • Pierre Gasly: +20000
  • Yuki Tsunoda: +20000
  • Lance Stroll: +20000
  • Alex Albon: +20000
  • Esteban Ocon: +20000
  • Logan Sargeant: +20000
  • Nico Hulkenberg: +20000

F1 Constructors’ Championship Odds 2023

  • Red Bull: -160
  • Mercedes: +270
  • Ferrari: +300
  • Aston Martin: +5000
  • Alpine: +14000
  • Alfa Romeo: +20000
  • AlphaTauri: +20000
  • Haas: +20000
  • Williams: +20000
  • McLaren: +20000

Driver & Constructor Championships Outright Odds

  • Max Verstappen/Red Bull: -115
  • Max Verstappen/Mercedes: +650
  • Lewis Hamilton/Mercedes: +750
  • Max Verstappen/Ferrari: +850
  • Lewis Hamilton/Red Bull: +1100
  • Charles Leclerc/Red Bull: +1100
  • Charles Leclerc/Ferrari: +1600
  • Charles Leclerc/Mercedes: +2200
  • Sergio Perez/Red Bull: +3200
  • George Russell/Mercedes: +3200
  • George Russell/Red Bull: +3200
  • Lewis Hamilton/Ferrari: +3200
  • George Russell/Ferrari: +7000
2023 Formula 1 Schedule

March 5: Bahrain

March 19: Saudi Arabia

April 2: Australia

April 30: Azerbaijan

May 7: United States (Miami)

May 21: Italy (Emilia Romagna)

May 28: Monaco

June 4: Spain

June 18: Canada (Montreal)

July 2: Austria

July 9: Great Britain

July 23: Hungary

July 30: Belgium

Aug. 27: Netherlands

Sept. 3: Italy (Monza)

Sept. 17: Singapore

Sept. 24: Japan

Oct. 8: Qatar

Oct: 22: United States (Austin)

Oct. 29: Mexico

Nov. 5: Brazil

Nov. 18: United States (Las Vegas)

Nov. 26: Abu Dhabi

