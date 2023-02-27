Max Verstappen ran away with the title one year ago — as F1 returns, check out the top candidates to dethrone the big Red Bull machine in 2023.
On Nov. 20, the 2022 Formula 1 world championship campaign wrapped with nowhere near the fanfare, emotion, and out-and-out controversy of the previous year’s edition. After edging out Lewis Hamilton for the world title thanks to what could only be called a blatant misapplication of the rules, Red Bull phenom Max Verstappen blew away the field on the way to a Drivers’ Championship ransacking that was clinched with weeks to spare.
Now, after barely three months away from the track, F1 is back for 2023 — and it’s time to lay some wagers on the bustling futures betting markets.
Formula 1 Odds: 2023 World Championship
F1 Drivers’ Championship Odds 2023
- Max Verstappen: -160
- Lewis Hamilton: +500
- Charles Leclerc: +500
- George Russell: +1400
- Sergio Perez: +2000
- Carlos Sainz: +2500
- Fernando Alonso: +2800
- Lando Norris:+17000
- Nyck de Vries: +20000
- Oscar Piastri: +20000
- Kevin Magnussen: +20000
- Valtteri Bottas: +20000
- Guanyu Zhou: +20000
- Pierre Gasly: +20000
- Yuki Tsunoda: +20000
- Lance Stroll: +20000
- Alex Albon: +20000
- Esteban Ocon: +20000
- Logan Sargeant: +20000
- Nico Hulkenberg: +20000
F1 Constructors’ Championship Odds 2023
- Red Bull: -160
- Mercedes: +270
- Ferrari: +300
- Aston Martin: +5000
- Alpine: +14000
- Alfa Romeo: +20000
- AlphaTauri: +20000
- Haas: +20000
- Williams: +20000
- McLaren: +20000
Driver & Constructor Championships Outright Odds
- Max Verstappen/Red Bull: -115
- Max Verstappen/Mercedes: +650
- Lewis Hamilton/Mercedes: +750
- Max Verstappen/Ferrari: +850
- Lewis Hamilton/Red Bull: +1100
- Charles Leclerc/Red Bull: +1100
- Charles Leclerc/Ferrari: +1600
- Charles Leclerc/Mercedes: +2200
- Sergio Perez/Red Bull: +3200
- George Russell/Mercedes: +3200
- George Russell/Red Bull: +3200
- Lewis Hamilton/Ferrari: +3200
- George Russell/Ferrari: +7000
2023 Formula 1 Schedule
March 5: Bahrain
March 19: Saudi Arabia
April 2: Australia
April 30: Azerbaijan
May 7: United States (Miami)
May 21: Italy (Emilia Romagna)
May 28: Monaco
June 4: Spain
June 18: Canada (Montreal)
July 2: Austria
July 9: Great Britain
July 23: Hungary
July 30: Belgium
Aug. 27: Netherlands
Sept. 3: Italy (Monza)
Sept. 17: Singapore
Sept. 24: Japan
Oct. 8: Qatar
Oct: 22: United States (Austin)
Oct. 29: Mexico
Nov. 5: Brazil
Nov. 18: United States (Las Vegas)
Nov. 26: Abu Dhabi
