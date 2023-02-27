On Nov. 20, the 2022 Formula 1 world championship campaign wrapped with nowhere near the fanfare, emotion, and out-and-out controversy of the previous year’s edition. After edging out Lewis Hamilton for the world title thanks to what could only be called a blatant misapplication of the rules, Red Bull phenom Max Verstappen blew away the field on the way to a Drivers’ Championship ransacking that was clinched with weeks to spare.

Now, after barely three months away from the track, F1 is back for 2023 — and it’s time to lay some wagers on the bustling futures betting markets.

Formula 1 Odds: 2023 World Championship

All odds via FanDuel Sportsbook as of Feb. 27, 2023.

F1 Drivers’ Championship Odds 2023

Max Verstappen : -160

: -160 Lewis Hamilton : +500

: +500 Charles Leclerc : +500

: +500 George Russell : +1400

: +1400 Sergio Perez : +2000

: +2000 Carlos Sainz : +2500

: +2500 Fernando Alonso : +2800

: +2800 Lando Norris :+17000

:+17000 Nyck de Vries : +20000

: +20000 Oscar Piastri : +20000

: +20000 Kevin Magnussen : +20000

: +20000 Valtteri Bottas : +20000

: +20000 Guanyu Zhou : +20000

: +20000 Pierre Gasly : +20000

: +20000 Yuki Tsunoda : +20000

: +20000 Lance Stroll : +20000

: +20000 Alex Albon : +20000

: +20000 Esteban Ocon : +20000

: +20000 Logan Sargeant : +20000

: +20000 Nico Hulkenberg: +20000

F1 Constructors’ Championship Odds 2023

Red Bull : -160

: -160 Mercedes : +270

: +270 Ferrari : +300

: +300 Aston Martin : +5000

: +5000 Alpine : +14000

: +14000 Alfa Romeo : +20000

: +20000 AlphaTauri : +20000

: +20000 Haas : +20000

: +20000 Williams : +20000

: +20000 McLaren: +20000

Driver & Constructor Championships Outright Odds

Max Verstappen/Red Bull : -115

: -115 Max Verstappen/Mercedes : +650

: +650 Lewis Hamilton/Mercedes : +750

: +750 Max Verstappen/Ferrari : +850

: +850 Lewis Hamilton/Red Bull : +1100

: +1100 Charles Leclerc/Red Bull : +1100

: +1100 Charles Leclerc/Ferrari : +1600

: +1600 Charles Leclerc/Mercedes : +2200

: +2200 Sergio Perez/Red Bull : +3200

: +3200 George Russell/Mercedes : +3200

: +3200 George Russell/Red Bull : +3200

: +3200 Lewis Hamilton/Ferrari: +3200

+3200 George Russell/Ferrari: +7000

2023 Formula 1 Schedule

March 5: Bahrain

March 19: Saudi Arabia

April 2: Australia

April 30: Azerbaijan

May 7: United States (Miami)

May 21: Italy (Emilia Romagna)

May 28: Monaco

June 4: Spain

June 18: Canada (Montreal)

July 2: Austria

July 9: Great Britain

July 23: Hungary

July 30: Belgium

Aug. 27: Netherlands

Sept. 3: Italy (Monza)

Sept. 17: Singapore

Sept. 24: Japan

Oct. 8: Qatar

Oct: 22: United States (Austin)

Oct. 29: Mexico

Nov. 5: Brazil

Nov. 18: United States (Las Vegas)

Nov. 26: Abu Dhabi