Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have a new brand-new whip. Ahead of the 2023 campaign, meet the next Ferrari F1 car ready to take the track: the SF23.

Grand old Scuderia Ferrari, the Formula 1 team bearing the name of the legendary Enzo himself, entered the 2022 campaign as a trendy pick to steal the whole show. They had a fast car, a pair of drivers on the rise in Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, and a worldwide fanbase ready to reignite multiple eras’ worth of past glory.

And while the team finished second in the Constructors’ Championship and No. 2 (Leclerc) and No. 5 (Sainz) in the drivers’ standings, last year was ultimately one of missed opportunities and questionable race strategy in key moments, with Max Verstappen and Red Bull ultimately lapping the field on its way to a dominant showing that contained little real drama down the back stretch of the season.

But forget all that now. With just weeks remaining before the proper start of the 2023 racing year, Tuesday marked the official reveal of the all-new Ferrari F1 car: the SF-23.

Very much in keeping with Deion Sanders’ “look good, feel good, play good” mantra, isn’t it?

Notably, as explained by F1 analyst Mark Hughes, this year’s car does not constitute a departure from the 2022 design; rather, it seeks to keep the overall foundation in place while delivering key improvements as it relates to specific areas like energy recovery and suspension.

Let’s meet the Ferrari 2023 F1 car in all its glory, shall we?

SF23 Ferrari F1 Car Specs

Power Unit

Engine: Single-turbocharged V6

Valves: 24 (4 per cylinder)

Total displacement: 1600 cubic centimeters

Maximum RPM: 15,000

Maximum race fuel load: 110 kg

Max fuel usage rate: 100 kg/hour

Photos via Scuderia Ferrari

Engine Recovery System

Configuration: Hybrid ERS assisted by electric motors

Battery type: Lithium ion

Max battery power: 4 megajoules

MGU-K (motor generator unit, kinetic) max power: 120 kilowatts

Car structure: Chassis, gearbox, and more

Chassis built from “honeycomb” carbon fiber

Eight-speed Ferrari gearbox

Ventilated carbon disc brakes with electronically-controlled rear braking

18″ wheels

The 2023 Formula 1 world championship campaign begins on March 5 with the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Strap yourselves in, Tifosi.