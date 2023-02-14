Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have a new brand-new whip. Ahead of the 2023 campaign, meet the next Ferrari F1 car ready to take the track: the SF23.
Grand old Scuderia Ferrari, the Formula 1 team bearing the name of the legendary Enzo himself, entered the 2022 campaign as a trendy pick to steal the whole show. They had a fast car, a pair of drivers on the rise in Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, and a worldwide fanbase ready to reignite multiple eras’ worth of past glory.
And while the team finished second in the Constructors’ Championship and No. 2 (Leclerc) and No. 5 (Sainz) in the drivers’ standings, last year was ultimately one of missed opportunities and questionable race strategy in key moments, with Max Verstappen and Red Bull ultimately lapping the field on its way to a dominant showing that contained little real drama down the back stretch of the season.
But forget all that now. With just weeks remaining before the proper start of the 2023 racing year, Tuesday marked the official reveal of the all-new Ferrari F1 car: the SF-23.
Very much in keeping with Deion Sanders’ “look good, feel good, play good” mantra, isn’t it?
Notably, as explained by F1 analyst Mark Hughes, this year’s car does not constitute a departure from the 2022 design; rather, it seeks to keep the overall foundation in place while delivering key improvements as it relates to specific areas like energy recovery and suspension.
Let’s meet the Ferrari 2023 F1 car in all its glory, shall we?
SF23 Ferrari F1 Car Specs
Power Unit
Engine: Single-turbocharged V6
Valves: 24 (4 per cylinder)
Total displacement: 1600 cubic centimeters
Maximum RPM: 15,000
Total displacement: 1,600 cubic centimeters
Maximum race fuel load: 110 kg
Max fuel usage rate: 100 kg/hour
Engine Recovery System
Configuration: Hybrid ERS assisted by electric motors
Battery type: Lithium ion
Max battery power: 4 megajoules
MGU-K (motor generator unit, kinetic) max power: 120 kilowatts
Car structure: Chassis, gearbox, and more
- Chassis built from “honeycomb” carbon fiber
- Eight-speed Ferrari gearbox
- Ventilated carbon disc brakes with electronically-controlled rear braking
- 18″ wheels
The 2023 Formula 1 world championship campaign begins on March 5 with the Bahrain Grand Prix.
Strap yourselves in, Tifosi.
