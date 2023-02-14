About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
Technology February 14, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

Ferrari F1 Team Reveals its New Prancing Horse for 2023

Image via Scuderia Ferrari
Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have a new brand-new whip. Ahead of the 2023 campaign, meet the next Ferrari F1 car ready to take the track: the SF23.

Grand old Scuderia Ferrari, the Formula 1 team bearing the name of the legendary Enzo himself, entered the 2022 campaign as a trendy pick to steal the whole show. They had a fast car, a pair of drivers on the rise in Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, and a worldwide fanbase ready to reignite multiple eras’ worth of past glory.

And while the team finished second in the Constructors’ Championship and No. 2 (Leclerc) and No. 5 (Sainz) in the drivers’ standings, last year was ultimately one of missed opportunities and questionable race strategy in key moments, with Max Verstappen and Red Bull ultimately lapping the field on its way to a dominant showing that contained little real drama down the back stretch of the season.

But forget all that now. With just weeks remaining before the proper start of the 2023 racing year, Tuesday marked the official reveal of the all-new Ferrari F1 car: the SF-23.

Very much in keeping with Deion Sanders’ “look good, feel good, play good” mantra, isn’t it?

Notably, as explained by F1 analyst Mark Hughes, this year’s car does not constitute a departure from the 2022 design; rather, it seeks to keep the overall foundation in place while delivering key improvements as it relates to specific areas like energy recovery and suspension.

Let’s meet the Ferrari 2023 F1 car in all its glory, shall we?

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

SF23 Ferrari F1 Car Specs

Power Unit

Engine: Single-turbocharged V6
Valves: 24 (4 per cylinder)
Total displacement: 1600 cubic centimeters
Maximum RPM: 15,000
Total displacement: 1,600 cubic centimeters
Maximum race fuel load: 110 kg
Max fuel usage rate: 100 kg/hour

Photos via Scuderia Ferrari

Engine Recovery System

Configuration: Hybrid ERS assisted by electric motors
Battery type: Lithium ion
Max battery power: 4 megajoules
MGU-K (motor generator unit, kinetic) max power: 120 kilowatts

Car structure: Chassis, gearbox, and more

  • Chassis built from “honeycomb” carbon fiber
  • Eight-speed Ferrari gearbox
  • Ventilated carbon disc brakes with electronically-controlled rear braking
  • 18″ wheels

The 2023 Formula 1 world championship campaign begins on March 5 with the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Strap yourselves in, Tifosi.

Read More:

Sports February 14, 2023

Chris Paul: HBCU Superhero

This story is part four of Boardroom’s Black History Month “Playmakers” series highlighting figures across sports, business, culture, and entertainment who are working to effect socially conscious change. Part I: Patrick Mahomes | Part II:…

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

Auto RacingFormula 1FerrariCharles LeclercCarlos Sainz Jr.
About The Author
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn is the Managing Editor of Boardroom. Before joining the team, he was an editor and multimedia talent for several sports and culture verticals at Minute Media and an editor, reporter, and site manager at SB Nation. A specialist in content strategy, copywriting, and SEO, he has additionally worked as a digital consultant in the corporate services, retail, and tech industries. He cannot be expected to be impartial on any matter regarding the Florida Gators or Atlanta Braves. Follow him on Twitter @RealFakeSamDunn.