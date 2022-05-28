May 28, 2022
F1 Betting: 2022 Monaco Grand Prix Odds Breakdown with FanDuel Sportsbook

By Sam Dunn
May 28, 2022
As the famous Formula 1 race runs it back in Monte Carlo, check out the latest Monaco Grand Prix odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Monaco Grand Prix is older than Formula 1 itself — by 21 years, in fact. Naturally, a whole lot has changed since Philippe Étancelin won the first edition of the iconic race all the way back in 1929, from hybrid powertrains to DRS wings to Drive to Survive.

But some things, like the sheer luxury and pageantry of the Monaco GP, never change. And as the greatest drivers in auto racing hit the circuit Sunday in Monte Carlo, that aura will hang low over the proceedings as Charles Leclerc seeks to become the first Monégasque driver in the F1 World Championship era to win his home race.

With that in mind, check out Boardroom’s breakdown of the latest F1 Monaco Grand Prix odds, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

F1 Odds for Monaco Grand Prix 2022

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook before qualifying for May 29’s Monaco Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): -105
Max Verstappen (Red Bull): +135
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +1600
Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari): +1800
George Russell (Mercedes): +1800
Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +1800
Valtteri Bottas (Aston Martin): +9500
Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren): +19000

2022 Formula 1 Drivers’ Championship Odds

Max Verstappen (Red Bull): -160
Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +155
George Russell (Mercedes): +1800
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +2200
Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +7000
Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari): +11000

2022 F1 Constructors’ Championship Odds

Red Bull: -130
Ferrari: +115
Mercedes: +1000
