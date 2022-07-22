F1 Betting: 2022 French Grand Prix Odds & Props

After a one-week break following the action in Austria, check out the latest F1 French GP odds, props, and futures bets courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Is it Max Verstappen’s world and we’re all just living in it? Don’t tell that to Charles Leclerc, who sloughed off a run of teeth-gnashingly results fueled by mechanical failures and questionable strategy to take top honors at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Sure, Leclerc and Ferrari still have an absolute ton of work to do in order to catch up to Mighty Max and the Red Bull industrial complex, but combined with his win at the Styrian Alps and Mercedes’ new lease on Formula 1 life, there are games within the game like never before in the race for the 2022 world championship. Now, it’s off to the Circuit Paul Ricard, where Verstappen won from pole position one year ago.

Ahead of all the action, let’s take a look at the latest 2022 F1 French Grand Prix odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

F1 French Grand Prix 2022: Odds to Win

French GP odds via FanDuel Sportsbook before Saturday qualifying.

2022 F1 Drivers’ Championship Odds

FanDuel Sportsbook odds as of July 21.

Max Verstappen (Red Bull): -330

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +300

Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari): +4200

Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +4200

George Russell (Mercedes): +5000

Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +7000

2022 Formula 1 Constructors’ Championship Odds

FanDuel Sportsbook odds as of July 21.

Oracle Red Bull Racing: -260

Scuderia Ferrari: +250

Mercedes-AMG Petronas: +1500