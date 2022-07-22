July 22, 2022
Bryn Lennon/Getty Images
BETTING & FANTASY

F1 Betting: 2022 French Grand Prix Odds & Props

By Sam Dunn
Jul 22, 2022
After a one-week break following the action in Austria, check out the latest F1 French GP odds, props, and futures bets courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Is it Max Verstappen’s world and we’re all just living in it? Don’t tell that to Charles Leclerc, who sloughed off a run of teeth-gnashingly results fueled by mechanical failures and questionable strategy to take top honors at the Austrian Grand Prix.

Sure, Leclerc and Ferrari still have an absolute ton of work to do in order to catch up to Mighty Max and the Red Bull industrial complex, but combined with his win at the Styrian Alps and Mercedes’ new lease on Formula 1 life, there are games within the game like never before in the race for the 2022 world championship. Now, it’s off to the Circuit Paul Ricard, where Verstappen won from pole position one year ago.

Ahead of all the action, let’s take a look at the latest 2022 F1 French Grand Prix odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sign Up For Our Newsletters

Get on our list for sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

F1 French Grand Prix 2022: Odds to Win

French GP odds via FanDuel Sportsbook before Saturday qualifying.

Max Verstappen (Red Bull): +130
Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +165
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +750
Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +1300
George Russell (Mercedes): +1400
Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari): +1600
Esteban Ocon (Alpine): +14000
Fernando Alonso (Alpine): +14000
Lando Norris (McLaren): +14000

2022 F1 Drivers’ Championship Odds

FanDuel Sportsbook odds as of July 21.

Max Verstappen (Red Bull): -330
Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): +300
Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari): +4200
Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): +4200
George Russell (Mercedes): +5000
Sergio Perez (Red Bull): +7000

2022 Formula 1 Constructors’ Championship Odds

FanDuel Sportsbook odds as of July 21.

Oracle Red Bull Racing: -260
Scuderia Ferrari: +250
Mercedes-AMG Petronas: +1500
Sign Up For Our Newsletters

Get on our list for sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

Listen Now
Read Now
Subscribe

Enter your email below