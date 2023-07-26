The Money Behind the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford Superfight

Errol Spence Jr. works out ahead of his huge fight against Terence Crawford in Las Vegas this weekend. (Steve Marcus / Getty Images)

It’s going to be a title fight for the ages — Spence Jr. and Crawford will clash for the crown in a long overdue bout worth a reported eight figures each.

The boxing world is ready to crown an undisputed welterweight king.

Expected to be one of the sport’s most significant title fights of all time, unified WBC, WBA, and IBF welterweight world champion Errol “The Truth’’ Spence Jr. is taking on WBO 147-pound world champion Terence “Bud’’ Crawford for the undisputed welterweight world championship.

The matchup marks the first bout for all four major welterweight belts in boxing history.

The highly anticipated fight, which is available for $84.99 via pay-per-view on SHOWTIME, is taking place Saturday, July 29, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. And needless to say, both boxers have big paydays on their respective plates, regardless of the outcome.

Crawford (39-0, 30 KOs) is fresh off a sixth-round knockout victory over David Avanesyan in December 2022. The 35-year-old reportedly earned around $10 million for that fight, although official prize details were never released.

Spence (28-0, 22 KOs), who hasn’t fought since his 10th-round TKO of Yordenis Ugás in April 2022, reportedly earned more than $1.5 million for that fight, not including his cut of PPV sales. The 33-year-old southpaw is considered the underdog, as oddsmakers from FanDuel Sportsbook peg him at +116 odds to win, while Crawford sits at -146 to take the fight outright.

So, aside from who’s favored to win the 12-round bout, the next most obvious question is: How much money will each fighter earn simply for showing up? Boardroom breaks it down.

Crawford gets his own workout in ahead of his fight with Spence Jr. (Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford Purse Details

Aside from the money, it’s fair to say the stakes for both fighters are bigger than ever. While both boxers will step into the ring undefeated, only one will walk away as arguably the best pound-for-pound boxer in the sport and the best fighter of his own divisional era.

But aside from all of the prestige, each fighter will undoubtedly earn a massive purse — win or lose — as well as a presumed cut of the PPV earnings.

While both camps haven’t publicly announced just how much of a purse they will pull, an ESPN report suggests both Spence and Crawford will earn eight figures guaranteed. That’s a payday in the tens of millions (if not more), for those doing the math.

In negotiations leading up to the fight, Crawford was also quoted as saying two unnamed hedge funds offered guaranteed purses of $25 million for himself and Spence.

So, without definitive details on the purse, it’s safe to assume both fighters will walk away with a massive amount of money following the fight — and let’s not forget about a potential rematch.