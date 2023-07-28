We tapped two of the world’s most lovable, nefarious AI chatbots to deliver a few Spence vs. Crawford predictions straight from the bleeding edge.

Boxing is a world of chaos. Rather often, just like Whose Line Is it Anyway, everything can be made up and the points may not matter. With that in mind, we’re often willing to use the word “superfight” to refer to bouts that aren’t exactly superfights. That’s simply how we’ve been gaslit, not by the sport itself, but by the ever-burning faithfulness of our love for it.

July 29’s Errol Spence vs. Terence Crawford throwdown for the undisputed welterweight championship of the world, however, is the biggest superfight boxing has managed to book in several years, likely since Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao all the way back in 2015. Naturally, Boardroom couldn’t hope to make any careful, composed sense of this 147-pound mega-scrap without the help of some advanced technology.

Behold, BOTS ON BOXING! We enlisted the help of two of the internet’s most lovable, nefarious artificial intelligence chatbots — OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard — to help us unpack some prognostications for Saturday’s hotter-than-hot ticket in Vegas.

Check out our bang-bang Crawford vs. Spence prediction bonanza straight from the bleeding edge below, and stay tuned for a full odds and prop bets overview straight from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Crawford vs. Spence Prediction Rundown

NOTE: Unlike Boardroom, which consists of humans, an artificial intelligence chatbot does not actually predict future events per se. Rather, each was prompted to provide a plausible narrative arc for what could occur, as well as a final result.

BOARDROOM’S SPENCE-CRAWFORD PREDICTIONS:

Spence comes out aggressive and forces Crawford onto his back foot. He wins the first two rounds, but doesn’t deal major damage.

Bud’s patience and timing begin to pay off, taking several rounds in a row.

Knowing he’s at least modestly behind, Spence gradually overcommits to coming forward and gets dropped to one knee by a Crawford hook in Round 9.

The championship rounds are a wash; “The Truth” can’t make up the deficit

Widely seen as the deserving victor, Crawford nonetheless narrowly escapes with a split decision, with the judges’ cards reading 116-112 and 115-113 in his favor and 116-112 for Spence

CHATGPT PROJECTS THE FIGHT:

The Fight:

The early rounds of the fight are a display of high-level boxing. Crawford’s technical prowess is on full display as he employs elusive footwork and precision punching to score points. Spence, true to his reputation, pressures Crawford relentlessly, seeking to close the distance and land heavy shots to wear down his opponent.

As the fight progresses, Spence’s aggressive style starts to take a toll on Crawford, who finds it challenging to maintain his usual elusive movement. However, Crawford’s adaptability comes into play as he switches up his tactics, occasionally engaging in toe-to-toe exchanges with Spence to keep him guessing.

The middle rounds see a back-and-forth battle, with each fighter having their moments of dominance. The crowd is on the edge of their seats as they witness the ebb and flow of the fight, unsure of who will emerge victorious.

In the championship rounds, both fighters dig deep, knowing that victory hangs in the balance. Crawford’s technical brilliance shines through, landing crisp combinations and counterpunches, while Spence’s relentless pressure continues to test Crawford’s resolve.

Final Result:

The fight goes the distance, and the judges’ scorecards are eagerly awaited. After a hard-fought and closely contested battle, the judges announce a split decision. One judge scores the fight in favor of Spence, another for Crawford, and the third judge sees it as a draw.

The decision reflects the razor-thin margin between these two elite fighters, leaving the fans divided in their opinions, and sparking discussions that will continue for years to come. Regardless of the outcome, both Terence Crawford and Errol Spence earn respect and admiration for their incredible performance in what will be remembered as one of the most thrilling boxing superfights in history.

In the end, the result adds another layer to the legacy of both fighters, fueling speculation about a potential rematch in the future, further enticing fans and solidifying their positions as boxing legends.

BARD AI’S CRAWFORD VS. SPENCE PREDICTION:

Here are some possible results for a boxing match between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence:

Crawford by decision: Crawford is the more technical boxer and has a wider range of tools in his arsenal. He could use his jab to keep Spence at bay and then land hard shots to the body and head. If he can avoid Spence’s power punches, he should be able to win a decision.

Crawford is the more technical boxer and has a wider range of tools in his arsenal. He could use his jab to keep Spence at bay and then land hard shots to the body and head. If he can avoid Spence’s power punches, he should be able to win a decision. Spence by KO: Spence is the more powerful puncher and has a good chin. He could pressure Crawford and land big shots to the head and body. If he can break Crawford down, he could score a knockout.

Spence is the more powerful puncher and has a good chin. He could pressure Crawford and land big shots to the head and body. If he can break Crawford down, he could score a knockout. Draw: This is a close fight between two evenly-matched opponents. It’s possible that the judges could split the decision, resulting in a draw.

Ultimately, the result of this fight is difficult to predict. Both Crawford and Spence are elite boxers with a lot of talent. It should be an exciting fight that will be talked about for years to come.

Terence Crawford vs. Errol Spence Odds

All Spence-Crawford odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook as of July 27, 2023.

Moneyline

Errol Spence Jr. : +116

: +116 Terence Crawford: -146

O/U total rounds

UNDER 10.5 rounds : +200

: +200 OVER 10.5 rounds: -270

Method of victory

Crawford by points/decision : +175

: +175 Crawford by KO/TKO : +320

: +320 Draw : +1600

: +1600 Spence by points/decision: +200

+200 Spence by KO/TKO: +600

Will the fight go the distance?

Yes : -220

: -220 No: +170

