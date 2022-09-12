Game, Suite, Match: Emirates Hospitality Suite at US Open is Aces

Boardroom got an inside look at the invite-only Emirates hospitality suite located at center court within Arthur Ashe Stadium.

For more than a decade, Emirates has been as synonymous with the US Open as the honey deuce, humidity, and, of course, the world’s best tennis players battling it out on the blue hard courts at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, N.Y., in the sport’s fourth and final Grand Slam of the calendar year.

This summer’s tournament, included Serena Williams’ swan song, a Nick Kyrgios meltdown and Frances Tiafoe’s remarkable run. It also marked the 11th year for Emirates as the official airline of the US Open Tennis Championships.

With record-setting crowds at Arthur Ashe Stadium throughout, capped by world No. 1 Iga Swiatek and Spanish sensation Carlos Alcarez taking home the women’s and men’s titles, respectively, any seat in the house was highly coveted, especially those within the Emirates Suite.

Spanning 1,232 square feet inside with an additional 600-plus square feet comprising a balcony overlooking center court, the invite-only hospitality suite serves as an extension of the airline by giving guests a similar experience without having to board a plane at JFK Airport.

“As part of our ‘Fly Better’ brand promise, we continuously strive to delight our customers with a premium experience that is second to none, both inflight and at the tournament,” Essa Sulaiman Ahmad, Emirates’ Divisional Vice President, USA and Canada said in a statement. “We look forward to being part of the excitement and reaching tennis enthusiasts in the US and around the world.”

Queen Latifah cheers on from the Emirates suite balcony during the first round of the US Open. (Courtesy of Emirates)

Upon entering the hospitality suite, guests are greeted by Emirates cabin crew and offered items ranging from red branded hats and sunscreen to cold towels, depending on how hot and humid it is that day. The space, which spans suites 133-136, can host up to 80 people and has welcomed athletes and celebrities to this year’s tournament, including Bella and Gigi Hadid, Spike Lee, Queen Latifah, Andy Roddick, Offset, and Amanda Seyfried.

Guests can enjoy champagne and whiskey tasting while sampling a selection of global dishes, including chilled lobster, arancini, roasted Faroe Island salmon, sushi, and macarons.

Ticket-holders are also able to visit the Emirates Sports Cafe on the west side of the South Plaza for a different viewing experience. Emirates also has a booth and experience available to all Open visitors who can try out the airline’s premium economy seats and can enter for a chance to win various prizes.

Emirates also sponsors the post-match ceremony occurring up until the end of the quarterfinals where each match winner signs three tennis balls and hits them into the stands for the fans to collect a souvenir from their favorite player.

Guests are treated to a buffet of global dishes inside the Emirates Suite at the US Open. (Courtesy of Emirates)

The Dubai-based airline’s relationship with the Open and the United States Tennis Association (USTA) goes back to 2012, and also includes sponsorship of two other Grand Slams. It also sponsors 60 other tournaments throughout the year in partnership with the ATP Tour.

“The US Open is one of the most highly anticipated events on the global sports calendar and we are thrilled to be the Official Airline that brings worldwide audiences together to enjoy the game,” Sulaiman Ahmad said.