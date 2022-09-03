Serena Williams’ Run Comes to Graceful End at US Open

Regardless of the outcome, Serena Williams remains the greatest of all time. After an incredible two-match run, Williams fell to Australian Ajla Tomljanovic (7-5; 6-7; 6-1) at the US Open. In a post-match interview, Williams indicated that she would never say never, but the loss likely marked the end of her 25-year career. Nike dropped an ad to honor the GOAT narrated by Zendaya in its most recent in an ongoing series of commemorative celebrations of her game-changing takeover of the sport.

Boardroom’s Nick DePaula took time with Tanya Hvizdak, Nike’s VP of Global Women’s Sports Marketing, to discuss the Serena effect and her time with the Swoosh.

After a year of rumors, the College Football Playoffs will expand as soon as 2024. The CFP’s board of managers voted to extend the playoffs from four teams to 12 unanimously. Changes to the playoff format are set to take place in 2026, but there is a path forward that could potentially accelerate the timeline. The difference is expected to shake up the college game and could net an annual revenue boost of $2 billion.

A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti Tease New Collab

Out of nowhere, A$AP Rocky and Playboi Carti have dropped a teaser for an upcoming song and video. Rocky’s fashion company AWGE linked the untitled track via Instagram, sending fans into a nostalgic frenzy. The two are no strangers to collaboration, best known for their 2017 single “New Choppa.” It capped the end of a big week for Carti, who also debuted as a model for the Fall 2022 Givenchy campaign.

Drew Brees Fuels Purdue Football NIL Initiatives

Dree Brees is paying it forward to his alma matter. The former standout Purdue Boilermaker QB will serve on the executive board of the Boilermaker Alliance to assist current football players in attaining more NIL deal opportunities. The Boilermaker Alliance stated its plans to raise a $6 million fund annually to be distributed to the school’s student-athletes.

JetBlue Brings the NFL to the Friendly Skies

JetBlue is ensuring that NFL fans never miss a game during a flight. Beginning Sept. 11th, the airline’s customers will be able to watch live out-of-market NFL games every Sunday. The company is no stranger to the NFL as the official flight partner of the New York Jets.

Netflix Teases Johnny Manziel Documentary

A ten-second Netflix clip was all it took to get sports fans excited again about Johnny Football. The teaser shows the former Texas A&M and Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel sitting in a chair, signaling the classic documentary format. Netflix posted the clip with a devious eyes emoji, suggesting a doc will hit the streaming service in the future. The Cleveland Browns released Manziel in 2015 after a string of off-the-field issues, ending his NFL career after numerous off-the-field issues.

Premier League $2.2B Transfer Window Sets New Record

Premier League clubs have broken their transfer spending record for a season in the summer window. The summer transfer window closed on Thursday, busting 2017’s $2.16 billion tally. At the final hour, all 20 teams spent a combined $2.20 billion. Manchester United’s $99.66 million move to secure Anthony from Ajax marked the most expensive window transfer.

Read through Rory Robinson’s complete Boardroom coverage of the 2022 summer transfer window.