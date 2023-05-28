The versatile two-time MVP’s legacy in the W is guaranteed, and she’s not done yet — check out the numbers behind the Washington Mystics’ Elena Delle Donne contract.

Regarding the WNBA, a select few players possess that extraordinary ability to shoulder their teams to greatness. Elena Delle Donne is one of those remarkable talents, revolutionizing the game and propelling Washington Mystics toward a 2019 WNBA championship. With her versatile skillset, she has stretched opposing defenses, created opportunities for her teammates, and secured a well-deserved max contract, a testament to her superior abilities on the court.

At 33 years old, Delle Donne has etched her name in the history books by becoming the first WNBA player to join the super-elite 50/40/90 club as a shooter. Such greatness naturally warrants a contract befitting of her talent, and that’s exactly what she has accomplished. Among the entire league, Delle Donne is one of an elite trio of players boasting a four-year, $899,480 supermax contract — a rare and prestigious feat that only she, DeWanna Bonner, and Skylar Diggins-Smith have achieved to date.

Nevertheless, Delle Donne’s remarkable career extends beyond on-court success and financial assets. She has transcended the game, forging her path and leaving an inDELLEible mark. Nike recognized this impact and market appeal, honoring her with the Nike Air Deldon signature sneaker, a symbol of her influence and the growing recognition of women’s basketball.

Looking ahead, it’s evident that Delle Donne’s future is deeply intertwined with the Washington Mystics’ present and future long-term success, and her four-year deal showcases precisely that — let’s take a look at the finer details behind the Washington Mystics’ Elena Delle Donne contract.

Click here for Boardroom’s full explainer on the 2023 WNBA salary cap, including minimum salary and “supermax” rules.

Elena Delle Donne Contract & Salary Details

All dollar figures as noted by Spotrac.

Years: 4

Total value: $899,480

Average annual value: $224,870

Free agency: 2024

Previous contract (2017-19)

Signed with: Washington Mystics

Years: 3

Total value: $345,000

Average annual value: $115,000