David Adelman: From Housing to Hoops

The serial entrepreneur and minority owner of the Philadelphia 76ers joins Rich Kleiman on “Out of Office.” He discusses his hustle, getting into the business of professional sports, and more.

Looking back on his career as an entrepreneur, David Adelman realized that it was really the only viable path for him. “I’m not employable,” he told Rich Kleiman on this week’s episode of Out of Office. “I have this unique mix of ADD and OCD. I’m really good at things for a short time, and I needed an environment to be able to float in that.”

After making his first real estate investment when he was 13, cashing in his bar mitzvah money for the biggest building in his mentor’s fleet of campus apartments, Adelman harnessed his hustle. The CEO of Campus Apartments used his vision to scale a local business to a national endeavor. He is also the founder of Darco Capital and co-founder of FS Investments.

And last year, he made one of his dreams a reality. He joined Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment as a limited partner, taking a stake in the Philadelphia 76ers, the New Jersey Devils, Crystal Palace, and more.

“Being a hometown guy in your hometown is next level.”

The two discuss a wide range of topics, including:

The highs and lows of sports ownership

What inspired him to venture out beyond his core business

Balancing the demands of multiple businesses

His decades-long friendship with Michael Rubin and how that led to his involvement in Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment

The 76ers’ proposal for a new arena

…and much more.

