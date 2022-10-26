What Could a Daniel Jones Contract Extension Look Like?

Daniel Jones has the New York Giants in second place in the NFC East at 6-1. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

The fourth-year QB isn’t dominating on the field statistically, but the Giants keep winning, setting the stage for an interesting contract extension decision this offseason.

The New York Giants are on their fourth coach since 2018, haven’t finished above .500 since 2016, and faced growing skepticism after Saquon Barkley tore his ACL and Daniel Jones underperformed for a third consecutive season in 2021.

Safe to say, the bar was about as low as it could be entering this season. Yet, here we are heading into Week 8 and the G-Men are only a half-game behind the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East.

New head coach Brian Daboll came in and adjusted to the team’s talent by instilling an innovative offensive system that fits New York’s personnel. The result? A 6-1 start (the team’s best since 2008), Barkley sitting among the best running backs in the game, and Jones doing just enough to make the Giants a respectable football club.

Following a 23-17 victory over the Jaguars in Week 7, Jones was named the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Week — the franchise’s third QB to earn the honor at least three times (Kerry Collins, Eli Manning). In the winning effort, Jones rushed for 107 yards, the first Giants QB to run for 100+ yards in a game since 1934, and a score. He also threw for 202 yards and an additional touchdown.

How has the Duke product compare to his counterparts through the team’s first seven games of the season? Let’s take a look at his numbers.

Category League Rank TD: 6 21st Int: 2 2nd (fewest) Pass Y/G: 174.7 23rd CMP: 126 18th CMP %: 66.7 12th QBR: 62.7 6th RTG: 90.8 14th

His numbers don’t jump off the page — although his QB rating sits at a career-high 90.8 currently — and he isn’t flashy on the field, but he’s getting the job done. Which poses a larger question for the Giants this offseason: How much do they pay him?

The Giants declined his fifth-year option worth $22.38 million in 2023. Technically, they can stall any long-term commitments and give him the franchise tag for roughly $31.5 million — but even that seems like way too much for a quarterback with those numbers, even if he’s winning.

Market Value

Comparable market value players provided by Spotrac.

Based on similar comparisons among the quarterback market value and statistics, Jones’ worth is currently estimated somewhere around four years, $68,941,176 with an average annual salary of $17,235,294.

In terms of the total contract value, he’d be the 14th-highest-paid QB in the league.

In terms of AAV, he’d be the 15th-highest-paid back in the league.

The AAV would be more than stars like Tom Brady, Trevor Lawrence, Joe Burrow, and Justin Herbert.

Comparable By Stats

Player Pass Y/G Pass TD/G CMP % T. Bridgewater 107.3 .71 64.36 B. Bortles 237.2 1.38 59.55 J. Brissett 155 .65 54.42 J. Winston 113.2 1.27 61.32

Keep in mind: The market value scale provided doesn’t take into account surge, age, or wins/losses. But it’s a little alarming that two are currently backups, one is out of the league, and the other is a fringe starter on a 2-5 team.

Comparable By Value

Player Year Signed YRS Value AAV Bridgewater 2018 3 $63M $21M Bortles 2016 3 $54M $18M Brissett 2017 2 $30M $15M Winston 2020 2 $28M $14M

The Giants are 6-1, but they’ve only played one team that’s currently above .500 (Cowboys) — which was also their only loss. But wins are wins, and Jones is showing up in the big moments, whether it be with his arm or his legs. He leads the NFL with five game-winning drives, 15 rushes for 10+ yards (T-5th), and is averaging 5.9 yards per carry (T-6th).

Simply put, if the G-Men keep winning, then they may have no other choice but to pay the 25-year-old. It’s just a matter of how much and how long. He’s solid, but he hasn’t warranted a mega deal … yet.

Read More: