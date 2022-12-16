A place on the podium is up for grabs! Get set for Saturday’s third-place clash with a big Croatia vs. Morocco prediction, plus the latest odds and insights courtesy of FanDuel.
Morocco officially won’t be hoisting the World Cup this year. But you can’t look a single solitary soccer fan in the eye and tell them they aren’t the biggest winners of the bunch.
Before the Atlas Lions ran all the way to the last four, an African side had never once made a semifinal at the biggest event in global sports. They’re gate-crashers of the highest order, and while they’ll be watching Sunday’s final between France and Argentina from a distance, third-place honors are still very much in play. The only thing standing in the way of Hakimi, Amrabat, Ziyech, En-Nesyri, and Co.? Luka Modrić and Croatia, your runners-up from the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Ahead of Saturday’s third-place showdown, let’s unleash a big Croatia vs. Morocco prediction and run through the latest odds and props from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Croatia vs. Morocco: Odds to Win
All betting odds and insights via FanDuel Sportsbook. Numbers are subject to change.
To finish third in the 2022 World Cup
Croatia: -138
Morocco: +104
Moneyline (after 90 minutes + injury time)
Croatia: +130
Morocco: +240
Draw: +200
Draw no bet (after 90 minutes + injury time)
Croatia: -150
Morocco: +115
Morocco-Croatia Game Props
Over/under total goals
OVER 1.5: -380
UNDER: 1.5: +280
OVER 2.5: -114
UNDER 2.5: -108
OVER 3.5: +225
UNDER 3.5: -290
Both teams to score?
Yes: -148
No: +116
Both teams to score AND over/under 2.5 goals
YES and OVER 2.5: +110
YES and UNDER 2.5: +500
NO and OVER 2.5: +1100
NO and UNDER 2.5: +145
Number of corner kicks:
UNDER 8: +120
EXACTLY 8: +550
OVER 8: -105
CRO vs. MAR Player Prop Bets
First goalscorer
- Marko Livaja: +650
- Youssef En-Nesyri: +700
- Andrej Kramarić: +700
- Bruno Petković: +700
- Abderrazak Hamdallah: +750
- Ante Budimir: +750
- Ivan Perišić: +800
- Walid Cheddira: +850
- Sofiane Boufal: +950
- Mislav Oršić: +1000
- Mario Pašalić: +1000
- NO GOALSCORER: +1000
- Hakim Ziyech: +1000
- Luka Modrić: +1100
- Lovro Majer: +1100
- Luka Sučić: +1200
- Abdessamad Ezzalzouli: +1200
- Nikola Vlasic: +1200
- Abdelhamid Sabiri: +1200
- Selim Amallah: +1200
- Ilias Chair: +1400
- Zakaria Aboukhlal: +1400
- Anass Zaroury: +1500
Anytime goalscorer
- Marko Livaja: +220
- Youssef En-Nesyri: +240
- Bruno Petković: +240
- Andrej Kramarić: +240
- Abderrazak Hamdallah: +270
- Ante Budimir: +270
- Ivan Perišić: +290
- Walid Cheddira: +300
- Sofiane Boufal: +340
- Mario Pašalić: +360
- Hakim Ziyech: +380
- Mislav Oršić: +390
- Lovro Majer: +400
- Luka Modrić: +400
- Nikola Vlasic: +430
- Luka Sučić: +450
- Abdelhamid Sabiri: +450
- Selim Amallah: +460
- Abdessamad Ezzalzouli: +470
- Ilias Chair: +500
- Zakaria Aboukhlal: +500
- Anass Zaroury: +550
- Bilal El Khannouss: +700
- Achraf Hakimi: +750
- Azzedine Ounahi: +850
- Marcelo Brozović: +950
- Mateo Kovačić: +1000
- Kristijan Jakic: +1100
- Badr Benoun: +1300
- Borna Barišić: +1500
- Josip Juranović: +1500
- Noussair Mazraoui: +1500
- Josko Gvardiol: +1500
Croatia vs. Morocco Prediction & Best Bet
As Devon Planata writes at TheDuel:
You don’t have to go too far back to find the first (and only) time that Croatia and Morocco clashed. The duo met back on Nov. 23 in Group F action, resulting in a 0-0 draw. Both teams only registered two shots on goal, however, it was Morocco that led with eight total attempts to Croatia’s five.
Despite that, I’m siding with Croatia to win this battle. The semifinal didn’t go the way that they planned, but the Croatians still have more experience playing in high-stakes games after being the 2018 runners-up. The Moroccans don’t have nearly that much experience, having never made it beyond the Round of 16 until this year.
I expect that Croatia’s defense will step up after surrendering three goals to Argentina. The Croats are more than capable of shutting down Morocco and should control the ball for the majority of the game, highlighted by their 65% possession rate in their group stage meeting.
As great as Morocco’s run has been, Croatia will leave the tournament in third place.
MOROCCO VS. CROATIA FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: CRO 1, MAR 0
BEST BET: Under 2.5 Goals (-108)
