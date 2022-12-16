A place on the podium is up for grabs! Get set for Saturday’s third-place clash with a big Croatia vs. Morocco prediction, plus the latest odds and insights courtesy of FanDuel.

Morocco officially won’t be hoisting the World Cup this year. But you can’t look a single solitary soccer fan in the eye and tell them they aren’t the biggest winners of the bunch.

Before the Atlas Lions ran all the way to the last four, an African side had never once made a semifinal at the biggest event in global sports. They’re gate-crashers of the highest order, and while they’ll be watching Sunday’s final between France and Argentina from a distance, third-place honors are still very much in play. The only thing standing in the way of Hakimi, Amrabat, Ziyech, En-Nesyri, and Co.? Luka Modrić and Croatia, your runners-up from the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Ahead of Saturday’s third-place showdown, let’s unleash a big Croatia vs. Morocco prediction and run through the latest odds and props from our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Croatia vs. Morocco: Odds to Win

To finish third in the 2022 World Cup

Croatia: -138

Morocco: +104

Moneyline (after 90 minutes + injury time)

Croatia: +130

Morocco: +240

Draw: +200

Draw no bet (after 90 minutes + injury time)

Croatia: -150

Morocco: +115

Morocco-Croatia Game Props

Over/under total goals

OVER 1.5: -380

UNDER: 1.5: +280

OVER 2.5: -114

UNDER 2.5: -108

OVER 3.5: +225

UNDER 3.5: -290

Both teams to score?

Yes: -148

No: +116

Both teams to score AND over/under 2.5 goals

YES and OVER 2.5: +110

YES and UNDER 2.5: +500

NO and OVER 2.5: +1100

NO and UNDER 2.5: +145

Number of corner kicks:

UNDER 8: +120

EXACTLY 8: +550

OVER 8: -105

CRO vs. MAR Player Prop Bets

First goalscorer

Marko Livaja : +650

: +650 Youssef En-Nesyri : +700

: +700 Andrej Kramarić : +700

: +700 Bruno Petković : +700

: +700 Abderrazak Hamdallah : +750

: +750 Ante Budimir : +750

: +750 Ivan Perišić : +800

: +800 Walid Cheddira : +850

: +850 Sofiane Boufal : +950

: +950 Mislav Oršić : +1000

: +1000 Mario Pašalić : +1000

: +1000 NO GOALSCORER : +1000

: +1000 Hakim Ziyech : +1000

: +1000 Luka Modrić : +1100

: +1100 Lovro Majer : +1100

: +1100 Luka Sučić : +1200

: +1200 Abdessamad Ezzalzouli : +1200

: +1200 Nikola Vlasic : +1200

: +1200 Abdelhamid Sabiri : +1200

: +1200 Selim Amallah : +1200

: +1200 Ilias Chair : +1400

: +1400 Zakaria Aboukhlal : +1400

: +1400 Anass Zaroury: +1500

Anytime goalscorer

Marko Livaja : +220

: +220 Youssef En-Nesyri : +240

: +240 Bruno Petković : +240

: +240 Andrej Kramarić : +240

: +240 Abderrazak Hamdallah : +270

: +270 Ante Budimir : +270

: +270 Ivan Perišić : +290

: +290 Walid Cheddira : +300

: +300 Sofiane Boufal : +340

: +340 Mario Pašalić : +360

: +360 Hakim Ziyech : +380

: +380 Mislav Oršić : +390

: +390 Lovro Majer : +400

: +400 Luka Modrić : +400

: +400 Nikola Vlasic : +430

: +430 Luka Sučić : +450

: +450 Abdelhamid Sabiri : +450

: +450 Selim Amallah : +460

: +460 Abdessamad Ezzalzouli : +470

: +470 Ilias Chair : +500

: +500 Zakaria Aboukhlal : +500

: +500 Anass Zaroury : +550

: +550 Bilal El Khannouss : +700

: +700 Achraf Hakimi : +750

: +750 Azzedine Ounahi : +850

: +850 Marcelo Brozović : +950

: +950 Mateo Kovačić : +1000

: +1000 Kristijan Jakic : +1100

: +1100 Badr Benoun : +1300

: +1300 Borna Barišić : +1500

: +1500 Josip Juranović : +1500

: +1500 Noussair Mazraoui : +1500

: +1500 Josko Gvardiol: +1500

Croatia vs. Morocco Prediction & Best Bet

As Devon Planata writes at TheDuel:

You don’t have to go too far back to find the first (and only) time that Croatia and Morocco clashed. The duo met back on Nov. 23 in Group F action, resulting in a 0-0 draw. Both teams only registered two shots on goal, however, it was Morocco that led with eight total attempts to Croatia’s five.

Despite that, I’m siding with Croatia to win this battle. The semifinal didn’t go the way that they planned, but the Croatians still have more experience playing in high-stakes games after being the 2018 runners-up. The Moroccans don’t have nearly that much experience, having never made it beyond the Round of 16 until this year.

I expect that Croatia’s defense will step up after surrendering three goals to Argentina. The Croats are more than capable of shutting down Morocco and should control the ball for the majority of the game, highlighted by their 65% possession rate in their group stage meeting.

As great as Morocco’s run has been, Croatia will leave the tournament in third place.

MOROCCO VS. CROATIA FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: CRO 1, MAR 0

BEST BET: Under 2.5 Goals (-108)

