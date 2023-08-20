In relatively short order, we may look back at college football’s 2023 season and enjoy a polite chuckle at just how quaint everything was “back then.” After all, come 2024, not only will our modern era of conference realignment and expansion utterly explode into reality, but the College Football Playoff will suddenly expand from four teams to 12.

That’s right, an already-unstable isotope is going to reach critical mass. And it’s going to be beautiful.

In the meantime, however, we do have a 2023 season to get on the road at the end of August, as crazy as that sounds. That naturally got us thinking — who are the teams and players bookmakers are giving the inside track to win the national championship and the Heisman Trophy?

Spoiler alert, the Georgia Bulldogs and USC quarterback Caleb Williams are respective favorites to repeat. But that’s not why you came! There’s much more to dive into, so check out the latest college football futures betting odds below from FanDuel Sportsbook, including markets for each Power Five conference championship.

2023 College Football Futures Odds

All numbers via FanDuel Sportsbook.

To win College Football Playoff national championship

Georgia : +220

: +220 Alabama : +600

: +600 Ohio State : +700

: +700 Michigan : +850

: +850 LSU : +1200

: +1200 USC : +1600

: +1600 Clemson : +1600

: +1600 Penn State : +2000

: +2000 Florida State : +2500

: +2500 Texas : +2500

: +2500 Tennessee : +3000

: +3000 Notre Dame : +3000

: +3000 Washington : +4000

: +4000 Oregon : +4000

: +4000 Texas A&M : +6000

: +6000 Utah : +6000

: +6000 Oklahoma : +6500

: +6500 Wisconsin: +7000

To win Heisman Trophy

USC QB Caleb Williams : +500

: +500 LSU QB Jayden Daniels : +1000

: +1000 Florida State QB Jordan Travis : +1200

: +1200 Texas QB Quinn Ewers : +1200

: +1200 Clemson QB Cade Klubnik : +1400

: +1400 Washington QB Michael Penix : +1600

: +1600 Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy : +1800

: +1800 Oregon QB Bo Nix : +1800

: +1800 North Carolina QB Drake Maye : +1800

: +1800 Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman: +1800

To win Big Ten

Ohio State : +165

: +165 Michigan : +180

: +180 Penn State : +600

: +600 Wisconsin : +800

: +800 Iowa : +1200

: +1200 Minnesota: +2000

To win Pac-12

USC : +200

: +200 Washington : +320

: +320 Oregon : +340

: +340 Utah : +550

: +550 UCLA : +1000

: +1000 Oregon State: +1200

To win Big 12

Texas : +100

: +100 Oklahoma : +420

: +420 Kansas State : +500

: +500 Texas Tech : +1100

: +1100 Baylor : +1900

: +1900 TCU: +2100

