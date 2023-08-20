About Boardroom

Betting & Fantasy August 20, 2023
Sam Dunn
Sam Dunn

College Football Futures 2023: The Top Betting Contenders to Stop a Georgia 3-peat

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
From the race for the College Football Playoff and top conference championships to the latest Heisman Trophy odds, let’s dive into the numbers as the new season approaches.

In relatively short order, we may look back at college football’s 2023 season and enjoy a polite chuckle at just how quaint everything was “back then.” After all, come 2024, not only will our modern era of conference realignment and expansion utterly explode into reality, but the College Football Playoff will suddenly expand from four teams to 12.

That’s right, an already-unstable isotope is going to reach critical mass. And it’s going to be beautiful.

In the meantime, however, we do have a 2023 season to get on the road at the end of August, as crazy as that sounds. That naturally got us thinking — who are the teams and players bookmakers are giving the inside track to win the national championship and the Heisman Trophy?

Spoiler alert, the Georgia Bulldogs and USC quarterback Caleb Williams are respective favorites to repeat. But that’s not why you came! There’s much more to dive into, so check out the latest college football futures betting odds below from FanDuel Sportsbook, including markets for each Power Five conference championship.

2023 College Football Futures Odds

All numbers via FanDuel Sportsbook.

To win College Football Playoff national championship

  • Georgia: +220
  • Alabama: +600
  • Ohio State: +700
  • Michigan: +850
  • LSU: +1200
  • USC: +1600
  • Clemson: +1600
  • Penn State: +2000
  • Florida State: +2500
  • Texas: +2500
  • Tennessee: +3000
  • Notre Dame: +3000
  • Washington: +4000
  • Oregon: +4000
  • Texas A&M: +6000
  • Utah: +6000
  • Oklahoma: +6500
  • Wisconsin: +7000

To win Heisman Trophy

  • USC QB Caleb Williams: +500
  • LSU QB Jayden Daniels: +1000
  • Florida State QB Jordan Travis: +1200
  • Texas QB Quinn Ewers: +1200
  • Clemson QB Cade Klubnik: +1400
  • Washington QB Michael Penix: +1600
  • Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy: +1800
  • Oregon QB Bo Nix: +1800
  • North Carolina QB Drake Maye: +1800
  • Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman: +1800
To win SEC

  • USC: +200
  • Washington: +320
  • Oregon: +340
  • Utah: +550
  • UCLA: +1000
  • Oregon State: +1200

To win Big Ten

  • Ohio State: +165
  • Michigan: +180
  • Penn State: +600
  • Wisconsin: +800
  • Iowa: +1200
  • Minnesota: +2000

To win Pac-12

  • USC: +200
  • Washington: +320
  • Oregon: +340
  • Utah: +550
  • UCLA: +1000
  • Oregon State: +1200
To win Big 12

  • Texas: +100
  • Oklahoma: +420
  • Kansas State: +500
  • Texas Tech: +1100
  • Baylor: +1900
  • TCU: +2100

To win ACC

  • Clemson: +150
  • Florida State: +170
  • Pittsburgh: +1100
  • North Carolina: +1100
  • Louisville: +1400
  • Miami: +2000
  • NC State: +2000

