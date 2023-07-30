Boardroom NIL Report Card: USC QB Caleb Williams

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner continues to dominate off the field through NIL — Boardroom breaks down his current portfolio.

What a ride it’s been for USC quarterback Caleb Williams — on the field and in NIL.

For starters, he wasn’t always the Trojans’ signal-caller. Starting his career with Lincoln Riley at Oklahoma, Williams burst onto the scene after replacing a struggling Spencer Rattler and never looked back. He took over the starting job and put the rest of the college football world on notice after finishing out the season in that position.

Following Williams’ freshman year, Riley bolted west for USC, and the QB followed. The move worked out for Williams, who ended up winning the Heisman Trophy after throwing for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns.

While Williams was busy making moves on the field, he was signing deals off of it through name, image, & likeness (NIL). The combination of his play and his location has seen Williams skyrocket up the NIL rankings, sitting behind the hyped-up recruit in Texas’s Arch Manning.

So, what does Caleb Williams’ current NIL value sit at? What types of deals has he signed up to this point? Boardroom breaks down his portfolio.

Caleb Williams NIL Market Value

All data via On3.com’s NIL rankings as of July 27, 2023.

College Football NIL rank: 2

Overall NIL 100 rank: 4

Annual Valuation: $2.6 million

10-week High: $2.6 million

10-week Low: $2.6 million

Total Social Media Followers: 293,000 (198K on IG, 21K on TikTok, 74K on Twitter)

The above monetary figures are via On3’s NIL Valuation, a proprietary algorithm that “establishes the overall NIL market and projected 12-month growth rate by measuring two categories, Brand Value Index and Roster Value Index.”

“While the algorithm includes deal data, it does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals athletes have completed to date, nor does it set an athlete’s NIL valuation for their entire career.”

Few athletes — if any — have had the rise in the NIL game that Williams has had. Guess that’s what happens when you have a Heisman to your name. But he’s also smart about it. Williams makes calculated deals with companies he feels aligned with, both now and moving forward.

“When [NIL] happened, it was just like a jumpstart,” Williams told Boardroom recently. “Now there’s more of an understanding. People are getting smarter, people are getting better with this whole thing, which I think is great.”

Notable Caleb Williams NIL Deals

Monarch Collective

As announced this week, Williams will back the new women’s sports-focused fund at Monarch Collective. Aiming to invest in teams, leagues, and media rights, the collective has already raised $109 million with Billie Jean King on board as well.

“There hasn’t necessarily been as much support as there should be in women’s sports,” Williams told Bloomberg.

He added: “If it’s not authentic, then I’m not going to do it.”

United Airlines

Having been a United loyalist well before this deal was recently made official, this was a natural connection for the USC QB. Through this partnership, Williams will post on social media and be featured in campaigns, while the airline will add direct flights between college towns for certain college football games.

For more on Williams’ deal with United, read the full story from Boardroom’s Russell Steinberg.

PlayStation

Williams is a gamer — on the field and on the sticks. This is why his recent partnership with PlayStation shouldn’t come as a surprise, joining the PlayStation’s Playmaker program.

The Heisman honoree is the first college athlete to join the initiative since it launched in February. The program has attracted pro athletes such as LeBron James, Ja’Marr Chase, and CeeDee Lamb.

Alo Yoga

In order to be nimble out there on the gridiron, one may have to incorporate certain techniques or exercises into their daily routine. For Williams, yoga has been a discipline that’s helped him over the years, so it’s no surprise to see him partner up with Alo Yoga.

“I have always been really into Yoga, been practicing it since high school,” Williams told Boardroom when the partnership was announced. “It’s an amazing whole body and mental workout, so being involved with a brand that I feel best represents that culture and more is awesome.”

Fanatics (Topps)

There were four college quarterbacks that Topps (and its parent company, Fanatics) decided to sign to NIL trading card deals — former Alabama QB Bryce Young, former Georgia QB Stetson Bennett, Oregon’s Bo Nix, and Williams. A No. 1 draft pick, two Heisman Trophy winners, and a national champion — not a bad class for Topps.

“I’m so excited to team up with Fanatics and Topps on this new trading card partnership,” Williams said in a news release at the time of the announcement last summer. “[It] will allow me to create an even deeper level of engagement with fans and collectors everywhere.”

Other notable deals: Neutrogena, AT&T, Beat by Dre