USC’s Caleb Williams Inks NIL Deal with Alo Yoga

The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner and Hall of GOATs co-founder kicked off his partnership by wearing Alo Men at a recent NASCAR event.

USC quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams inked a NIL deal with Alo Yoga via the athleisure brand’s Alo Men vertical.

Alo and Williams shared the news on Instagram and kicked off the partnership with the Hall of GOATs co-founder sporting Alo Men at NASCAR’s Clash at the Coliseum on Feb. 5, when he served as the event’s honorary starter. Williams’ attire, down to his bandana, was all Alo-branded. This unlikely appearance on NASCAR’s red carpet is one that Williams was able to profit from, thanks to the evolving NIL landscape.

Alo is the first sportswear sponsorship Williams has nabbed. The popular QB has other NIL partnerships with Beats by Dre, Athletic Brewing Company, Fanatics, Hawkins Way Capital, and AC+ION Water. He also has a marketing partnership with the energy drink brand Celsius that was announced in December.

“I have always been really into Yoga, been practicing it since high school,” Williams told Boardroom. “It’s an amazing whole body and mental workout, so being involved with a brand that I feel best represents that culture and more is awesome.”

Williams said he became a big fan of Alo when he transferred to USC and moved to LA. He joins the ranks of Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler and Oregon State defensive back Rejzohn Wright, who also have sponsorship deals with Alo Men.

When Williams was awarded the Heisman Trophy in December, he celebrated by launching his limited edition player avatar on Hall of GOATs, his arcade-style video game set to launch in 2024. The high honor comes with many opportunities, such as new NIL deals. Williams is ranked No. 4 on the On3 NIL 100 behind Bronny James, Arch Manning, and Mikey Williams. Williams’ NIL valuation currently sits at $3.6 million, according to On3 data, with an estimated annual profit of $359,000.

Williams finished his sophomore season stronger than ever, but he’s looking forward to what’s ahead next season.

“I’m looking forward to building on what we started last season and getting even better,” he said. “[We] already have been back to work, so we are going to continue to keep grinding this whole offseason to get to where we need to be.”

Read More: