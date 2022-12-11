Hall of GOATs Celebrates Caleb Williams’ Heisman with Avatar Launch

Caleb Williams does the Heisman pose after winning the trophy over the weekend. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Hall of GOATs, co-founded by Williams, will offer fans a limited edition digital collectable, available this week.

Although Hall of GOATs’ arcade-style video game won’t launch until 2024, fans can get in on the action now. To celebrate co-founder Caleb Williams‘ Heisman Trophy win over the weekend, Hall of GOATs will launch the USC quarterback’s limited edition player avatar this week.

Co-founded by a trio of Trojans — Williams, 2004 Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart, and former USC player Greig Carlson — Hall of GOATs recently revealed its first trailer for the game that merges playable digital avatars, offering fans the opportunity to interact with their favorite players of past and present, in and out of the game. Williams’ avatar — the first to launch — will be available for a limited time, from Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. PT to Dec. 15 at 11:59 p.m. for $30 on Hall of GOATs’ official website.

With purchase of Williams’ avatar, fan can play as the Heisman winner in the upcoming HoG video game, will have access to future AMAs with Williams via Discord, and more opportunities to be announced soon. A portion of proceeds will go to Caleb Cares, Williams’ foundation dedicated to eliminating bullying, increasing mental health awareness, and empowering the underdog.

“I am so fired up for Caleb Williams and all of his accomplishments on and off the field,” Carlson, Hall of GOATs CEO and former two-time National Champion at USC, told Boardroom. “His drop on Tuesday is going be a major milestone in our company’s short history and there’s no one better to kick things off with.”

Other current and legendary star college football players coming to HoG’s game via avatar drops include Leinart, Lendale White (USC), Xavier Worthy (Texas), Vince Young (Texas), Braelon Allen (Wisconsin), Ron Dayne (Wisconsin), Deuce Vaughn (Kansas State), and Zach Evans (Ole Miss).

On the Heisman stage over the weekend, Williams bested TCU’s Max Duggan, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett for the most coveted individual honor in college sports. However, the Trojans signal caller — who will return to the Trojans next season — talked about “unfinished business” at USC and recognized what the other quarterbacks in the room have that he doesn’t: an opportunity to play for a National Championship.

“I may be standing up here today, but y’all get to go to the College Football Playoff,” Williams said in his speech. “Guess you can’t win them all.”

Throwing for 4,075 yards and 37 touchdowns while rushing for 10 more, Williams will likely start next season as a repeat Heisman front-runner. As a team, the Trojans are poised for a redemption tour after falling one game short of the playoff this year, losing to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Like Alabama’s Bryce Young a year earlier, Williams also has another year of NIL opportunities ahead of him. Now, with “Heisman Trophy Winner” attached to his name, he’ll have a unique allure that a select few athletes match.

Since transferring to USC, Williams has redefined what NIL could look like with his various investments and equity opportunities, combined with his charity work and co-founding Hall of GOATs. With an even larger platform now — combined with his growing trophy case — Williams should continue to set the bar as to how collegiate athletes can scale their entrepreneurial impact across the board.

