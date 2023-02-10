Clyde Edwards-Helaire Contract & Salary Breakdown

Clyde Edwards-Helaire of the Kansas City Chiefs runs the ball against the Tennessee Titans (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

His Super Bowl status is unknown, but at his best, the running back can be a difference maker. Boardroom looks at the Clyde Edwards-Helaire contract in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Chiefs haven’t had a set-in-stone RB1 since Kareem Hunt (2017-18), but they’ve found ways to win with two- or even three-man backfields. This season, rookie Isiah Pacheco took over after Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered a high ankle sprain on Nov. 20.

It’s been an inconsistent ride for Edwards-Helaire. He broke out during his rookie season in 2020, rushing for 803 yards and four touchdowns while finishing with 297 receiving yards. He regressed in 2021 with only 517 yards and four touchdowns. That all said, Edwards-Helaire has shown potential at 23 years old, even if his downward trajectory has him slotted at the RB3 position behind Pacheco and pass-catching back Jerick McKinnon.

Edwards-Helaire hasn’t played a game since his injury and Chiefs coach Andy Reid wouldn’t reveal whether he’d get any snaps in the Super Bowl.

“We’ll practice him this week and see where we’re at,” Reid said at his press conference. “Jones has done a good job for us, too. We’ll see how that all works out. It’s good to have him back, for sure.”

Pacheco and McKinnon’s roles seem secure, but Edwards-Helaire’s doesn’t. He’s still on a four-year rookie deal from 2020 and he’s slated for free agency after the 2024 season. Let’s take a look at his salary for the 2022 season and what he’s projected to finish with through 2024.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Contract & Salary Details

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Years: 4

Total value: $10,821,570

Average annual value: $2,705,393

2022 Salary: $2,085,670

Total guaranteed money: $9,955,845

Free agency: 2025

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Career Earnings

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

CAREER BASE SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2022: $3,305,669

BONUS & INCENTIVE EARNINGS THRU 2022: $5,554,362

TOTAL CAREER EARNINGS THRU 2024: $16,406,701

