Clippers Unveil 2022-23 Statement Edition Uniforms

The Clippers say their Statement Edition Uniforms symbolize the team’s mindset and style of play.

Clipper Nation got an early glimpse at what superstar duo Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will wear for select games this season when the team released their black Statement Edition threads on Thursday.

Safe to say, they have plenty to look forward to. The two-time NBA champ Kawhi returns after missing the 2021-22 season (torn ACL), along with the seven-time All-Star George, who played in just 31 games (torn UCL).

In a statement, the team said the uniforms’ mission is to continue the “tradition of paying tribute to [the city’s] maritime history through their uniforms.”

A closer look at the 2022/23 𝕷𝖔𝖘 𝕬𝖓𝖌𝖊𝖑𝖊𝖘 Statement Edition.



This uniform symbolizes the team's driven mindset, relentless style of basketball and the commitment to the city of 𝕷𝖔𝖘 𝕬𝖓𝖌𝖊𝖑𝖊𝖘. — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) September 29, 2022

Tattoo artist “Mister Cartoon” designed the Los Angeles word mark on the jersey. He helped design the team’s 2019-20 City Edition jerseys as well, with a black word mark on a white jersey.

Flip the white to black and you basically have this season’s Statement Editions.

On the uniforms, “CLIPPER NATION” is spelled out in maritime signal flags on the jock tag, similar to the core edition uniforms they’ve sported since 2017-18. The red and blue piping on the left and right arms represent maritime navigational lights.

The Clippers will debut the jerseys (and court) on Nov. 9 when they host the Lakers on ESPN, and they’ll play on the Statement Edition court 10 times this season. But as it pertains to the team, it’s a matter of who is on the hardwood to wear them.

Leonard and PG have only played 80 games together since they joined forces in 2019.

Read More: