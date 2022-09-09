Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz Betting Odds & Props at UFC 279

Get ready for Saturday’s bang-bang welterweight main event at UFC 279 with the latest Chimaev vs. Diaz odds and prop bets via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Heading into their UFC 279 matchup in Las Vegas on Saturday, the 28-year-old Khamzat Chimaev and veteran Nate Diaz are on opposite ends of the MMA career spectrum.

Chimaev finds himself on the cusp of taking over the welterweight division as the third-ranked fighter looking up at current champion Leon Edwards. Meanwhile, Diaz — nearly a decade older than his Saturday opponent at 37 — is well past his prime, having never obtained a UFC title belt and now staring down what’s expected to be his last bout in the octagon before leaving the promotion.

Even so, the main event scrap this weekend is expected to be a physical one; anyone who has watched either fighter won’t have a hard time understanding that. Chimaev is currently a perfect 11-0 as an MMA pro and 4-0 in the UFC, with his most recent victory being over the fourth-ranked Gilbert Burns. Diaz, meanwhile, has fought in over 30 pro fights, including two memorable headliners against the notorious Conor McGregor.

On paper, this appears to be an overwhelming mismatch in favor of Chimaev. Many believe the Chechen-born Swedish phenom will be fighting for the division title soon; others think he should have already. But one can never completely dismiss the idea of a victory for Diaz and the “I don’t care” attitude he’s always carried throughout his career.

But what do the betting odds say?

Ahead of the bout at T-Mobile Arena this weekend, let’s dive into the finest Chimaev vs. Diaz odds and props on offer at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chimaev vs. Diaz Odds to Win

Odds can change — visit FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest numbers.

Moneyline

Khamzat Chimaev: -1100

Nate Diaz: +680

Diaz vs. Chimaev Prop Bets

Method of Victory

Chimaev by KO/TKO: -135

Chimaev by Submission: +260

Chimaev by Points: +700

Diaz by KO/TKO: +1300

Diaz by Submission: +1500

Diaz by Points: +2300

How Fight Will End

KO/TKO: -170

Submission: +200

Points: +600

Will the Fight Go the Distance?

Yes: +460

No: -800