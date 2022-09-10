September 10, 2022
Nate Diaz (left) now faces Tony Ferguson in a late-breaking main event at UFC 279. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson Betting Odds & Props at UFC 279

By Sam Dunn
Sep 10, 2022
Get ready for Saturday’s bang-bang welterweight main event at UFC 279 with the latest Diaz vs. Ferguson odds and prop bets via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Heading into their scheduled UFC 279 matchup in Las Vegas on Saturday, 28-year-old Khamzat Chimaev and veteran Nate Diaz were on opposite ends of the MMA career spectrum, two perplexingly incongruent sides of a scheduled welterweight main event that really didn’t make a whole lot of sense.

Then, Friday happened — one of the most bizarre days in UFC history despite not a single sanctioned bout taking place. The short version of a truly head-spinning series of events:

  • Chimaev missed weight severely due to what was reported as a medical issue, blowing past the sanctioned 171-pound limit by a full 7.5 pounds, torpedoing the bout with Diaz
  • A wild matchmaking scramble followed to save the pay-per-view, with co-main event combatant Tony Ferguson stepping up to take Chimaev’s place
  • Chimaev was re-booked for a new co-main event against Kevin Holland
  • Holland’s intended opponent, Daniel Rodriguez, was re-booked against Ferguson’s originally scheduled opponent, Li Jingliang

Where incongruence once reigned, the MMA universe suddenly fell back in balance.

So, who’s gonna win the whole damn thing? Ahead of this unexpected welterweight treat at T-Mobile Arena Saturday night, let’s dive into the finest Diaz vs. Ferguson odds and props on offer at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Diaz vs. Ferguson Odds to Win

Odds can change — visit FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest numbers.

Moneyline

Nate Diaz: +100
Tony Ferguson: -122

Tony Ferguson vs. Nate Diaz Prop Bets

Method of Victory

Diaz by KO/TKO: +500
Diaz by Submission: +550
Diaz by Points: +330

Ferguson by KO/TKO: +390
Ferguson by Submission: +1600
Ferguson by Points: +195

How Fight Will End

KO/TKO: +185
Submission: +430
Points: -130

Over/Under Total Rounds

Over 4.5: -142
Under 4.5: +112

Will the Fight Go the Distance?

Yes: -118
No: -110

