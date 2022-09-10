Nate Diaz vs. Tony Ferguson Betting Odds & Props at UFC 279

Get ready for Saturday’s bang-bang welterweight main event at UFC 279 with the latest Diaz vs. Ferguson odds and prop bets via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Heading into their scheduled UFC 279 matchup in Las Vegas on Saturday, 28-year-old Khamzat Chimaev and veteran Nate Diaz were on opposite ends of the MMA career spectrum, two perplexingly incongruent sides of a scheduled welterweight main event that really didn’t make a whole lot of sense.
Then, Friday happened — one of the most bizarre days in UFC history despite not a single sanctioned bout taking place. The short version of a truly head-spinning series of events:
- Chimaev missed weight severely due to what was reported as a medical issue, blowing past the sanctioned 171-pound limit by a full 7.5 pounds, torpedoing the bout with Diaz
- A wild matchmaking scramble followed to save the pay-per-view, with co-main event combatant Tony Ferguson stepping up to take Chimaev’s place
- Chimaev was re-booked for a new co-main event against Kevin Holland
- Holland’s intended opponent, Daniel Rodriguez, was re-booked against Ferguson’s originally scheduled opponent, Li Jingliang
Where incongruence once reigned, the MMA universe suddenly fell back in balance.
So, who’s gonna win the whole damn thing? Ahead of this unexpected welterweight treat at T-Mobile Arena Saturday night, let’s dive into the finest Diaz vs. Ferguson odds and props on offer at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Diaz vs. Ferguson Odds to Win
Odds can change — visit FanDuel Sportsbook for the latest numbers.
Moneyline
Nate Diaz: +100
Tony Ferguson: -122
Tony Ferguson vs. Nate Diaz Prop Bets
Method of Victory
Diaz by KO/TKO: +500
Diaz by Submission: +550
Diaz by Points: +330
Ferguson by KO/TKO: +390
Ferguson by Submission: +1600
Ferguson by Points: +195
How Fight Will End
KO/TKO: +185
Submission: +430
Points: -130
Over/Under Total Rounds
Over 4.5: -142
Under 4.5: +112
Will the Fight Go the Distance?
Yes: -118
No: -110