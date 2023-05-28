This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

Get set for a win-or-go-home Game 7 with a big Heat vs. Celtics prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from our friends at FanDuel.

The 2023 NBA Playoffs continue on May 29 with the decisive Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat,

This series has been an absolute roller-coaster for the Celtics. After being on the verge of getting swept, Boston has now ripped off three straight wins to suddenly tie things at three games apiece. Now, the pressure is on Miami to avoid being the first team in NBA Playoffs history to blow a 3-0 lead, but momentum is not on their side after an emotional loss at the buzzer in Game 6.

With Miami suddenly feeling more than a little pressure, get set for Saturday’s game with our big Celtics vs. Heat prediction, plus the latest odds and betting insights from our friends at FanDuel.

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Game 7 Info

Series: Tied 3-3

Tied 3-3 Date: Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts US TV coverage: TNT

Celtics vs. Heat Odds & Spread: Game 7

All NBA betting lines, odds, and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (+260) | BOS: (-320)

MIA: (+260) | BOS: (-320) Spread: MIA: +7.5 (-110) | BOS: -7.5 (-110)

MIA: +7.5 (-110) | BOS: -7.5 (-110) Total: 203 — Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

The Celtics enter this contest as solid home favorites on the moneyline and spread per FanDuel Sportsbook’s odds. This 8:30 p.m. ET clash also features an over/under of 203 points with both sides available at -110 odds.

MIA vs. BOS Betting Trends

Miami is 11-4 against the spread (ATS) in its last 15 games

The total has hit the over in 10 of Miami last 12 road games

Boston is 2-4 ATS in its last six games

The total has hit the over in five of Boston’s last six home games against Miami

Celtics vs. Heat Prediction & Pick: Game 7

Boston looked destined for an early exit after its defense fell off a cliff and allowed the Heat to average nearly 121 points over the first three games of the series. However, this league-best unit during the regular season has finally woken up. Miami’s been held under 100 points in two of their last three meetings, and the Heat have managed a high of just 103 during the Celtics’ comeback bid.

Boston’s containment of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo has been crucial to upending this series. Butler’s made only 19 field goals over the past three games and is coming off of a dismal 5-for-21 effort in Game 6. Adebayo, meanwhile, hasn’t notched more than 16 points since Game 2.

Now the struggling Heat must go on the road for a do-or-die Game 7 with all the momentum on Boston’s side. In a tough environment and with everything going against them over the past week, I believe this is where Miami’s Cinderella run finally comes to an end.

HEAT vs. CELTICS FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: Celtics 105, Heat 95

Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Best Bet

No player in this series is hotter than Jayson Tatum. The Celtics star has hung at least 30 points on Miami in four of six contests so far as he leads his team’s offense as the clear No. 1 option.

Putting the ball in Tatum’s hands has worked extremely well this postseason, including last round when the Celtics were on the brink of elimination. In Game 7 against the Philadelphia 76ers, the four-time All-Star went nuclear with 51 points to help his team book a trip to the ECF.

Now he’s in a similar situation with even bigger stakes. I expect Tatum to rise to the occasion against a defense he’s had no trouble beating so far.

GAME 7 CELTICS vs. HEAT BEST BET: Jayson Tatum OVER 31.5 points (-102)

— Isaiah De Los Santos