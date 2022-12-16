The All-Star lefty sets off on a new adventure in the Bronx — let’s take a closer look at the Yankees’ Carlos Rodón contract particulars.

How do you get a coveted free agent pitcher like Carlos Rodón to leave the Bay for the Bronx? Offer him a six-year, $162 million deal.

The contract, as consummated on Dec. 15, is the latest major splash from Brian Cashman and the New York Yankees, who had already re-signed Aaron Judge for $360 million and added the left-handed Rodón into a tough rotation that already includes Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino, Frankie Montas, Domingo Germán, and Clarke Schmidt.

The $162 million pact is the second-largest contract the Yankees have ever paid a pitcher, trailing only Cole’s $324 million deal signed in 2019. Rodón will earn $1 million more than CC Sabathia’s $161 million contract from 2008.

Rodón, 30, won a career-high 14 games with the San Francisco Giants in 2022, boasting a 2.88 ERA and a second All-Star nod. That season, in which he also posted highs in starts (31) and innings (178), followed a 2021 campaign in which he went 13-5 and posted a career-low 2.37 ERA with the Chicago White Sox.

Hal Steinbrenner promised Aaron Judge that they could handle his contract and still do more to improve the club. By adding Carlos Rodón, the #Yankees delivered. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) December 16, 2022

Three years removed from Tommy John surgery, Rodon averaged 95.5 MPH on his fastball in 2022, also a career mark. His fastball-slider combination was a major catalyst for the southpaw setting a Giants franchise record of 11 games with 10+ strikeouts. Batters whiffed all season and hit only .202 against him, the fourth-lowest mark in the National League.

So, we know what the Yankees are getting from the lefty — but what is he getting from them? Let’s take a closer look at the details of this momentous Carlos Rodon contract.

Carlos Rodón Contract & Salary Breakdown

All figures via Spotrac.

Years: 6

6 Total Value: $162 million

$162 million Average annual value: $27 million

$27 million Signing Bonus: $5 million

$5 million Free Agency: 2029

2023: $22 million

$22 million 2024: $27 million

$27 million 2025: $27 million

$27 million 2026: $27 million

$27 million 2027: $27 million

$27 million 2028: $27 million

Rodón’s contract includes a full no-trade clause. As of this writing, it’s the No. 4 largest active pitcher contract in baseball by total value, trailing only Cole, Stephen Strasburg ($245 million), and Jacob deGrom ($185 million).

Carlos Rodón’s Career Earnings

Figures via Spotrac

TOTAL MLB EARNINGS THRU 2022: $40,811,276

PROJECTED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2028: $202,811,276

