Contracts & Salaries December 16, 2022
Anthony Puccio
Anthony Puccio

Carlos Rodón Contract & Salary Breakdown

Joe Sargent/Getty Images
The All-Star lefty sets off on a new adventure in the Bronx — let’s take a closer look at the Yankees’ Carlos Rodón contract particulars.

How do you get a coveted free agent pitcher like Carlos Rodón to leave the Bay for the Bronx? Offer him a six-year, $162 million deal.

The contract, as consummated on Dec. 15, is the latest major splash from Brian Cashman and the New York Yankees, who had already re-signed Aaron Judge for $360 million and added the left-handed Rodón into a tough rotation that already includes Gerrit ColeNestor Cortes, Luis Severino, Frankie Montas, Domingo Germán, and Clarke Schmidt.

The $162 million pact is the second-largest contract the Yankees have ever paid a pitcher, trailing only Cole’s $324 million deal signed in 2019. Rodón will earn $1 million more than CC Sabathia’s $161 million contract from 2008.

Rodón, 30, won a career-high 14 games with the San Francisco Giants in 2022, boasting a 2.88 ERA and a second All-Star nod. That season, in which he also posted highs in starts (31) and innings (178), followed a 2021 campaign in which he went 13-5 and posted a career-low 2.37 ERA with the Chicago White Sox.

Three years removed from Tommy John surgery, Rodon averaged 95.5 MPH on his fastball in 2022, also a career mark. His fastball-slider combination was a major catalyst for the southpaw setting a Giants franchise record of 11 games with 10+ strikeouts. Batters whiffed all season and hit only .202 against him, the fourth-lowest mark in the National League.

So, we know what the Yankees are getting from the lefty — but what is he getting from them? Let’s take a closer look at the details of this momentous Carlos Rodon contract.

All figures via Spotrac.

  • Years: 6
  • Total Value: $162 million
  • Average annual value: $27 million
  • Signing Bonus: $5 million
  • Free Agency: 2029
Year-by-year Salary Earnings
  • 2023: $22 million
  • 2024: $27 million
  • 2025: $27 million
  • 2026: $27 million
  • 2027: $27 million
  • 2028: $27 million

Rodón’s contract includes a full no-trade clause. As of this writing, it’s the No. 4 largest active pitcher contract in baseball by total value, trailing only Cole, Stephen Strasburg ($245 million), and Jacob deGrom ($185 million).

Carlos Rodón’s Career Earnings

Figures via Spotrac

TOTAL MLB EARNINGS THRU 2022$40,811,276

PROJECTED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2028: $202,811,276

