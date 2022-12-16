The All-Star lefty sets off on a new adventure in the Bronx — let’s take a closer look at the Yankees’ Carlos Rodón contract particulars.
How do you get a coveted free agent pitcher like Carlos Rodón to leave the Bay for the Bronx? Offer him a six-year, $162 million deal.
The contract, as consummated on Dec. 15, is the latest major splash from Brian Cashman and the New York Yankees, who had already re-signed Aaron Judge for $360 million and added the left-handed Rodón into a tough rotation that already includes Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino, Frankie Montas, Domingo Germán, and Clarke Schmidt.
The $162 million pact is the second-largest contract the Yankees have ever paid a pitcher, trailing only Cole’s $324 million deal signed in 2019. Rodón will earn $1 million more than CC Sabathia’s $161 million contract from 2008.
Rodón, 30, won a career-high 14 games with the San Francisco Giants in 2022, boasting a 2.88 ERA and a second All-Star nod. That season, in which he also posted highs in starts (31) and innings (178), followed a 2021 campaign in which he went 13-5 and posted a career-low 2.37 ERA with the Chicago White Sox.
Three years removed from Tommy John surgery, Rodon averaged 95.5 MPH on his fastball in 2022, also a career mark. His fastball-slider combination was a major catalyst for the southpaw setting a Giants franchise record of 11 games with 10+ strikeouts. Batters whiffed all season and hit only .202 against him, the fourth-lowest mark in the National League.
So, we know what the Yankees are getting from the lefty — but what is he getting from them? Let’s take a closer look at the details of this momentous Carlos Rodon contract.
Carlos Rodón Contract & Salary Breakdown
- Years: 6
- Total Value: $162 million
- Average annual value: $27 million
- Signing Bonus: $5 million
- Free Agency: 2029
Year-by-year Salary Earnings
- 2023: $22 million
- 2024: $27 million
- 2025: $27 million
- 2026: $27 million
- 2027: $27 million
- 2028: $27 million
Rodón’s contract includes a full no-trade clause. As of this writing, it’s the No. 4 largest active pitcher contract in baseball by total value, trailing only Cole, Stephen Strasburg ($245 million), and Jacob deGrom ($185 million).
Carlos Rodón’s Career Earnings
TOTAL MLB EARNINGS THRU 2022: $40,811,276
PROJECTED SALARY EARNINGS THRU 2028: $202,811,276
