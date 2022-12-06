Carli Lloyd Partners with Acorns to Level the Investment Playing Field

Women are investing in the stock market at a much smaller clip than their male counterparts. The US soccer legend is looking to change that.

On the field, Carli Lloyd is one of the most celebrated US women’s soccer players of all time. Off the field, she has been an equal pay ambassador, most notably as part of the lawsuit against US soccer alleging pay discrimination between its men’s and women’s players.

Now, she’s beginning her next mission in that arena. The four-time Olympian announced the she has partnered with Acorns, the app that rounds up your purchases to the nearest dollar and invests that spare change in various funds. Her intention is to get more women to invest in the stock market, after a recent survey found that only 48% of women currently do so, compared to 66% of men.

“At Acorns, we put the responsible tools of wealth-making in everyone’s hands,” Noah Kerner, CEO of Acorns, told Boardroom. “Everyone should be saving and investing for the long-term with a focus on diversification and compounding over time. Through this partnership, we aim to get more women investing for the long term.”

For Lloyd, it’s more important than ever to educate and empower more people to take control of their financial futures.

“I’ve seen firsthand the financial inequalities many women still face,” Lloyd said in a statement. “We all have unique backgrounds and experiences with money, investing and saving. Together with Acorns, I want to encourage more women to make sure they’re making their money work hard for them, and prove to them anything is possible.”

That’s Acorns’ goal. You don’t have to be a multimillionaire to invest, and doing so a little bit at a time can pay major dividends. Not everybody can be an all-time great athlete, but most everyone can make sound financial decisions.

