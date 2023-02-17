Cardi B, Offset Drop Merch Inspired by McDonald’s Meal Collab

The hip-hop power couple not only has a signature meal with the iconic fast food chain, but an apparel collection celebrating the team-up.

If eating Cardi B and Offset‘s signature McDonald’s meal isn’t enough, now you can wear merch inspired by the rap power couple’s new collab with the fast food giant that began Feb. 14. On Thursday, the “Motorsport” rappers dropped an apparel capsule that includes t-shirts, crewnecks, hoodies, shorts, and headgear in the form of a beanie and trucker cap.

The pieces are decorated with various artwork, including images of the duo and phrases like “nice buns,” “I know that’s right,” “the apple of my eye,” Cardi’s signature phrase “okuurrrrrr,” and more.

Cardi and Offset first revealed their partnership with McDonald’s on Super Bowl Sunday with a commercial that aired during the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Philadelphia Eagles. In the 30-second spot, they’re dressed in red carpet attire, looking lovingly into each other’s eyes and eating their respective fare. McDonald’s says the meal is designed for two people and consists of a quarter pounder with cheese, cheeseburger, tangy barbecue sauce, large fries, baked apple pie, large Coca-Cola, and a large Hi-C Orange Lavaburst.

Priced between $38 and $68, shop the exclusive, limited edition McDonald’s Cardi B & Offset Meal merch line and cardiboffset.com.

Orders are expected to ship in 9-10, per the website.