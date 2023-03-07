About Boardroom

Boardroom is a media network that covers the business of sports, entertainment. From the ways that athletes, executives, musicians and creators are moving the business world forward to new technologies, emerging leagues, and industry trends, Boardroom brings you all the news and insights you need to know...

At the forefront of industry change, Boardroom is committed to unique perspectives on and access to the news, trending topics and key players you need to know.

All Rights Reserved. 2022.
NFT March 7, 2023
Michelai Graham
Michelai Graham

Candy Digital & Getty Partner to Drop NFT Project

Candy Digital and Getty Images are teaming up to run an open-edition mint for an NFT collection featuring imagery from Getty’s music and culture archive from the 1970s.

Candy Digital announced a partnership with Getty Images to release rare images from Getty’s storied archive as digital collectibles.

Exposure: by Getty Images & Candy is dropping an NFT project called the ’70s Music & Culture Collection that features moments from that musical and cultural era. Collectors can expect to see iconic artists, moments, and photographers who helped shape the music culture in the ’70s. Getty Images experts and archivists curated the photos captured by Don Paulsen, David Redfern, Fin Costello, Richard Creamer, Steve Morley, and Peter Keegan. Musical icons, including Gladys Knight, James Brown, John Lennon, Elvis, David Bowie, and Stevie Nicks, will be featured in the collection.

This is the first time Getty Images is cracking open its archive to sell photos to individual collectors, marking a new era for the visual media company.

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

“The launch of the ’70s Music & Culture Collection draws on Getty Images’ timeless and meticulously preserved archives allowing individuals to own unique moments in music history that engage their passion,” said Peter Orlowsky, Getty Images’ SVP of strategic development, said in a statement.

The collection drops on March 21, with digital collectibles ranging in price from $25 to $200 and will be available for purchase at Candy.com. As part of the new partnership, Candy Digital will allow fans to mint an introductory image for free for a limited time. For non-cryptocurrency native folks, the collection is also available for purchase through credit card payments.

Image via Candy Digital

“Candy Digital is focused on working with premium IP partners in sports, entertainment, and culture to leverage technology to enrich the fan and collector experience,” Candy Digital CEO Scott Lawin said in a press release. “Our partnership with Getty Images underscores our commitment to store and provide access to important and impactful photographic records using blockchain technology.”

The collection will be released as an open-edition mint, meaning there is an unlimited supply of NFTs in the collection for a specific time.

More on Candy Digital:

Sign up for our newsletter

Get on our list for weekly sports business, industry trends, interviews, and more.

CollectiblesCandy DigitalWeb3NFT
About The Author
Michelai Graham
Michelai Graham
Michelai Graham
Michelai Graham is Boardroom's resident tech and crypto reporter. Before joining 35V, she was a freelance reporter with bylines in AfroTech, HubSpot, The Plug, and Lifewire, to name a few. At Boardroom, Michelai covers Web3, NFTs, crypto, tech, and gaming. Off the clock, you can find her producing her crime podcast, The Point of No Return.