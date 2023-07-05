MLB Introduces Virtual Ballpark for All-Star Saturday

The MLB Virtual Ballpark is the first for a pro sports league and will include a host of benefits and activities for fans.

Baseball fans who can’t make it to Seattle on Saturday for MLB‘s All-Star Celebrity Softball Game will be able to take in the T-Mobile Park experience digitally.

MLB announced Virtual Ballpark — a first for a pro sports league — on Wednesday to provide interactive social experiences to fans around the world throughout the season, bringing the ballpark to wherever they may be. The celebrity game will stream live on the Virtual Ballpark’s video board and fans will be able to play the mini games and participate in real, live events taking place in Seattle. Fans can register today.

Benefits include the ability for fans to customize their avatars in their favorite team’s jerseys, play trivia games, take part in a Sorare card scavenger hunt, receive a Candy Digital commemorative ticket, and be entered for a chance to win tickets to this year’s World Series.

“As we continue to enhance and prioritize the MLB fan experience through innovative technologies, this new virtual ballpark will become a great testing ground for the league and our fans worldwide,” said Kenny Gersh, MLB’s executive vice president of media and business development. “We’ve taken what baseball fans know and love about their unique ballpark experiences and connected it to an accessible, virtual world. Not everyone has the opportunity to attend Major League games or enjoy a Major League ballpark experience, but now we can provide this opportunity to anyone with an internet connection, no matter where they are.”

The virtual ballpark was developed in close collaboration with London-based tech firm Improbable, known for developing virtual spaces to connect brands with consumers digitally in a lag-free experience. Players in Saturday’s Celebrity Game include Donovan Mitchell, Zach LaVine, Chloe Kim, Jennie Finch, and Felix Hernandez.