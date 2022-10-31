Buzzer, ATP Media Partner to Deliver Live Tennis Moments

Fans will now be able to stream live tennis coverage, from ATP Finals to local competitions, on the Buzzer app in partnership with ATP Media.

Expect to see a lot more men’s tennis on Buzzer. On Monday, the app that curates short-form moments and live drop-ins from sporting events around the world, announced a new partnership with ATP Media. This union will allow fans new and old to find and follow the latest happenings in the sport on the same platform that already streams several top men’s and women’s sports leagues and competitions.

While the Grand Slam circuit has wrapped for 2022, a number of your favorites are still competing in smaller tournaments around the globe — including the ongoing Rolex Paris Masters this week. ATP Masters 1000s, ATP 500, and ATP 250 matches will be available on Buzzer’s app for purchase throughout the competition, so you’ll immediately be able to tune into the next tiebreak or jaw-dropping comeback.

Buzzer takes note of the must-see moments from the tennis world, learning from fans’ preferences and most-favored players to tailor a unique experience to each user.

Tennis and basketball enthusiasts can download Buzzer for iOS in the App Store and Android in the Google Play Store.

“We’re thrilled to bring the ATP to Buzzer during an especially exciting time in the tennis world,” Andrew Barge, Chief Business Officer of Buzzer, said on the occasion. “Our mission — delivering the best live moments in sports to fans, no matter where they are — aligns perfectly with men’s tennis, where tournaments happen all over the world and in different windows throughout the day. We can’t wait to test and learn alongside ATP Media, while delivering revenue and a younger, incremental audience in the process.”

As ATP Media CEO Mark Webster added:

“This partnership with such an exciting and innovative platform represents another step towards better understanding and serving our fans. Buzzer has a young and engaged user base and we look forward to seeing how Buzzer will continue to grow its unique offerings in the US and beyond.”

ATP is the latest league to ink a partnership with Buzzer, joining NBA League Pass, WNBA League Pass, DAZN, and FanDuel. With Patrick Mahomes as an investor, could football content eventually hit its platform? Stay tuned, Buzzer says additional collabs will be revealed in the coming months to further cater to the common sports fan’s needs.

Read More: