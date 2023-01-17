Though BTS, as a group, is collectively on a break, two of its members — Jimin and Suga — are forging their own individual paths in the fashion industry through Dior and Valentino.

According to WWD, Valentino creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli called Suga artist “a multifaceted artist; he is an interpreter and uses his talent and his work to express himself with energy and authenticity. He perfectly embodies everything that DI.VA.s testimonials stand for: diversity, inclusivity, creativity and passion.”

Reciprocating the excitement, Suga (real name Min Yoon-gi) praised Piccioli and Valentino for being “supportive of diversity which is something that I also believe in.” Suga will model pieces from the French brand’s Essentials collection, which highlights menswear closet must-haves.

As for Jimin (real name Park Ji-min), the 27-year-old is going back to familiar roots with regard to his ambassadorship with Dior. WWD also notes menswear designer Kim Jones was the mastermind behind stage ensembles for BTS’s Love Yourself: Speak Yourself world tour in 2019. Dior announced the news via its social channels on Monday.

Accompanying the announcement were images showing the entertainer in a number of styles from Dior’s Summer 2023 campaign. In its announcement, the French fashion house said Jimin, “exemplifies the timeless spirit and singularity of Dior.”

As a new global ambassador for Dior, @BTS_BigHit group member JIMIN kicks off this partnership by embodying the newest creations by Kim Jones. Wearing a sportswear inspired look from the #DiorSummer23 collection, the performer channels Monsieur Dior's passion for the outdoors. pic.twitter.com/t3PRuekW6u — Dior (@Dior) January 16, 2023

Though a luxury goods company since 1946, it was only last year that Dior expanded and hosted its first fashion show in South Korea. The womenswear Fall 2022 collection premiered in Seoul with famous South Korean media personalities in the audience. Fellow K-pop artist and Dior celebrity ambassador, Blackpink singer Jisoo, was there alongside figure skater Kim Yuna and Korean American rapper Jay Park.

Dior’s latest menswear collection will debut on Friday during Paris Fashion Week.

