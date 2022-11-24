Brazil vs. Serbia Odds, Prediction & Best Bet: 2022 World Cup

Can Neymar get Brazil off to a hot start at the 2022 World Cup against Serbia? (Antonio Borga / Eurasia Sport Images / Getty Images)

With the 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks well underway, one of the anticipated first-week matches of the tournament takes place on Thursday, Nov. 24, between Brazil and Serbia.

No country has won more than Brazil’s five World Cups. While they haven’t won since 2002, the Brazilians are always a top pick to win it all and won’t hesitate to hit the gas right out of the gate. That’ll make things tough for a Serbian team looking to make it past the group stage for the first time since 1998.

Can Brazil continue their dominance on football’s biggest stage? Or will Serbia be able to dig down deep enough for one of the biggest wins in the country’s history?

Serbia vs. Brazil Match Info

2022 FIFA World Cup — Group G

Brazil (0-0-0) vs. Serbia (0-0-0)

Date: Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022

Time: 2 p.m. ET

Venue: Lusail Iconic Stadium — Lusail, Qatar

Coverage: Fox

Brazil vs. Serbia Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Brazil: (-230) | Serbia: (+650) | Draw: (+350)

Spread: Brazil: -1 (+125) | Serbia: +1 (+180)

Total: 2.5 – Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Team to Score the First Goal: Brazil: (-290) | Serbia: (+260) I No goals: (+1200)

Brazil enters this contest as the heavy favorite per FanDuel Sportsbook’s odds. This 2 p.m. ET clash also features an over/under of 2.5 goals with the over being favored at -122 odds.

Serbia-Brazil Prediction & Pick

The odds point to this showdown being a mismatch and it’s hard to disagree. Brazil is an international powerhouse that doesn’t flinch against teams on Serbia’s level. The Serbians have decent defensive potential, but they have yet to show that they can handle one of the top favorites to win the World Cup.

Serbia also has trouble scoring at the World Cup, tallying just six goals over their last nine tournament matches. Considering how the Brazilians amassed eight goals in 2018 alone and have scored 18 times in their last five international games, I’m going with Brazil to open the event with a victory.

FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: Brazil: 2 | Serbia: 0

Brazil vs. Serbia Betting Trends

Brazil made it to the quarterfinals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Serbia was eliminated in the group stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Brazil is 5-0-0 (W-D-L) in its last five matches.

Serbia is 4-1-0 (W-D-L) in its last five matches.

Brazil is 2-0-0 (W-D-L) in two all-time head-to-head matchups against Serbia.

Serbia vs. Brazil Best Bet

Brazil has beaten Serbia by a combined score of 3-0 in two previous meetings. With the Brazilians winning the last matchup 2-0 and averaging 3.6 goals over their last five games, I’m going with Brazil covering the 1-goal spread.

BET: Brazil -1 (+125)

— Devon Platana

