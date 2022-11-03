Bradley Chubb Contract & Salary Breakdown

Miami isn’t messing around, and they proved it with their latest acquisition — let’s explore the details of the Dolphins’ Bradley Chubb contract extension.

After trading for Pro Bowl pass rusher Bradley Chubb ahead of the NFL’s annual deadline, Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa told reporters that they “aren’t afraid” to talk about Super Bowls in Miami:

“If you were to ask me, I have full belief that we are capable.”

Chubb just might be the missing piece in bringing this prophecy to life. Tua, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle have all broken out, and are undefeated (5-0) when Tagovailoa plays a full game. Their defense, however, became the biggest issue this season — specifically pass rush, where they only recorded 15 sacks (No. 21).

This is where Chubb fills a void — at the time of his arrival in Miami, he ranked sixth in the NFL in sacks (5.5) with the third-highest pass rush win rate, fighting blocks within 2.5 seconds 26.7% of the time. He’s built a reputation as one of the league’s defensive superstars, and now he’ll get paid like one.

Let’s take a look at the Dolphins‘ new Bradley Chubb contract extension announced on Nov. 3.

Bradley Chubb Contract & Salary Details

All dollar figures via Spotrac.

Years: 5

Total value: $110 million

Average annual value: $22 million

Total guaranteed: $63,200,000

Free agency: 2027

Remaining salary on rookie contract: $7,736,667 (2022)

This season, Chubb’s salary ranks just 43rd among NFL edge rushers. Once his extension kicks in come 2023, however, his average annual salary vaults him up to No. 6 in the league behind only TJ Watt, Joey Bosa, Myles Garrett, Khalil Mack, and Maxx Crosby. That’s a significant pay raise, but a fitting one for a Pro Bowl pass rusher — and the surest sign yet that the Miami Dolphins are getting after it right now.

Bradley Chubb Career Earnings

Spotrac figures account for 2018-2022

CAREER BASE SALARY: $16,646,000

CAREER SIGNING BONUSES: $17,913,630

OTHER BONUSES/INCENTIVES: $6,984,856

TOTAL CAREER EARNINGS THRU 2022: $41,544,485

ESTIMATED EARNINGS THRU 2027 (GUARANTEES ONLY): $105,396,085

ESTIMATED EARNINGS THRU 2027 (MAX EXTENSION VALUE): $152,794,485

