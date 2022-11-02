The Miami Dolphins are All In with Bradley Chubb

Bradley Chubb could be the answer to Miami's defensive issues as the Dolphins eye the postseason. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

After acquiring the Pro Bowl linebacker ahead of the trade deadline, the Miami Dolphins are signaling to the rest of the NFL that they aren’t messing around.

The Miami Dolphins are officially all in.

Before Tuesday’s trade deadline, Miami (5-3) acquired Pro Bowl linebacker Bradley Chubb from Denver and running back Jeff Wilson Jr. from San Francisco — two high-impact players who should be incorporated into the system immediately.

The #Dolphins sent a private plane today to Santa Clara to pick up Jeff Wilson, then the plane will stop in Denver to grab Bradley Chubb. It arrives in Miami in the wee hours of the morning. Physical tomorrow to make the trades official. ✈️ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2022

The Fins started the season 3-0 before Tua Tagovailoa sustained a concussion that sidelined him for three weeks. Miami went 0-3 in said games but still boasts an undefeated record when he plays a full game. Among starting quarterbacks, Tua averages the most yards per pass (9.0) with the highest QBR (78.7) and rating (112.7).

Adding one of the league’s best pass-rushers in Chubb on the defensive side of the ball and inserting a solid RB in Jeff Wilson should only bolster a team that already has an excess number of superstars, namely Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

The Dolphins got three first-rounders back in the deal the 49ers did with them to go up for Trey Lance. Miami traded all three of them.



• '21 pick packaged to trade up for Jaylen Waddle.

• '22 pick sent to Chiefs for Tyreek Hill.

• '23 pick sent to Broncos for Bradley Chubb. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 1, 2022

Boardroom takes a look at the trades, contracts, and why they fit in Miami.

Bradley Chubb

The Dolphins traded RB Chase Edmonds, a 2023 first-round pick (via 49ers), and a fourth-round pick (2024) for Chubb and a fifth-round pick. It’s a huge acquisition for several reasons, starting with Miami’s mediocre defense which has recorded only 15 sacks this season (No. 21 in the NFL). The Dolphins have pressured opposing quarterbacks on just 22% of their dropbacks this season, the fourth-lowest rate in the NFL, per ESPN.

Chubb appears to be the answer to that. Consider the following:

He’s recorded 5.5 sacks this season (T-6th in the NFL).

He recorded 26 total in 49 career games with the Broncos.

Chubb has the third-highest pass rush win rate, fighting blocks within 2.5 seconds 26.7% of the time.

In eight games with Denver, Chubb has racked up 26 tackles (four for loss), 5.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Chubb’s Contract Situation

Chubb is an unrestricted free agent after this season, but the Dolphins are expected to work out a long-term deal with him, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Let’s take a look at his current contract.

2022 Base Salary: $7,064,444

$7,064,444 Initial Contract : 4 years, $27,271,241

: 4 years, $27,271,241 Average Salary: $6,817,810

$6,817,810 Market Value: 3 years, $79,936,266

As of today, the Dolphins have $13.2 million in cap space for the 2023 season.

"It's an important piece to the team when you talk about a team defense," Mike McDaniel said of adding Bradley Chubb. "Another edge rusher, especially of that quality, can make our team defense that much better." — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) November 2, 2022

Jeff Wilson Jr.

In a separate deal from Chubb, the Dolphins replaced Edmonds with Wilson Jr. in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2025. Perhaps the most interesting bit in all of this is head coach Mike McDaniel assembling a two-man backfield with Raheem Mostert and Wilson Jr. — both of whom played for him when he was an offensive coordinator in San Francisco.

The Niners had no use for Wilson after trading for Christian McCaffrey, but Miami can use all the help in this area. They’re averaging the fifth-fewest rushing yards per game (88.1) with only five rushing touchdowns (third-fewest).

Wilson’s Stats in 2022:

Touchdowns: 2

2 Yards/Rush: 5.1

5.1 Yards/Game (min. 10 attempts): 88.3

88.3 Receptions: 10

Wilson’s Contract Situation

Years: 1

1 2022 Salary: $1,085,000

$1,085,000 Guaranteed: $530,000

$530,000 UFA: 2023

Mike McDaniel scouted Jeff Wilson out of college. Calls him “magnetic” and couldn’t be happier trading for him.



“You alway really gravitate towards people that expect nothing given to them.” — Mike Cugno (@MikeCugnoCBS4) November 2, 2022

Trajectory

Miami was already in a relatively good place and it should stay that way so long as Tua stays healthy. Given how many picks the Dolphins have traded, on top of losing their 2023 first-round pick, they aren’t thinking about rebuilding or the future. They want to win and they want to win now.

It’ll be difficult competing with the 6-1 Bills (who they beat in Week 3), but there’s a good chance they hit a stride and win five straight. Currently riding a two-game winning streak, Miami plays the Bears (3-5), Browns (3-5), and Texans (1-5-1) in the next three weeks. Additionally, it has the 13th-easiest schedule by opponent win percentage (.486) the rest of the way.

But at this rate, it shouldn’t matter who the Dolphins’ opponent is. When you’re all in the way Miami is, there’s no turning back.

