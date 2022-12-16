Bobby Wagner & Bud Light Team Up for the ‘Perfect Present’

Bobby Wagner and Bud Light are teaming up to provide the "Perfect Present" in the form of an authentic, game-worn jersey. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

The eight-time Pro Bowler is giving back during the most wonderful time of the year — Bobby Wagner spoke with Boardroom about how fans get it in on the action.

December is the season for giving back, and Bobby Wagner is teaming up with the NFL to make the holidays special for a few fans. The Los Angeles Rams linebacker and the NFL’s official beer sponsor announced the “Perfect Present” giveaway, providing dedicated fans the opportunity to score an autographed game-worn jersey.

Starting Thursday, fans of legal drinking age will be able to enter by tweeting #BudLightPresent and #Sweepstakes at Bud Light on Twitter for their chance to receive the prize. In addition to winning a game-worn jersey, fans will also receive tickets to attend a game with their families.

“I wanted to team up with Bud Light because as we know during the holiday season, it’s kind of hard to find the perfect gift for fans,” Wagner told Boardroom over Zoom. “When I got approached with this opportunity to partner with Bud Light for the perfect present, I thought it was cool to bring some light into an individual’s life during a giving time.”

Other participating players include the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ Devin White, Justin Simmons of the Denver Broncos, Christian Wilkins of the Miami Dolphins, and the Arizona Cardinals‘ Isaiah Simmons.

This holiday season, we're making it easy to be the MVP of giving gifts. Enter to win a game-worn jersey, PLUS gameday tickets on 12/25: the perfect present for any football fan.



Just tag the player you'd want using #BudLightPresent and #Sweepstakes for your chance to win. pic.twitter.com/CaBL1a1tUb — Bud Light (@budlight) December 15, 2022

Wagner, and eight-time Pro Bowler, has exchanged his fair share of jerseys during his time in the league. As a kid, he notes that he would have especially coveted signed jerseys from the likes of Patrick Willis and the late Sean Taylor.

The Rams host the Denver Broncos on Dec. 25, which marks the first time Wagner will face former Seattle Seahawks teammate Russell Wilson. As the festive season takes hold and that date looms on the calendar, the 10-year vet and six-time All-Pro explained to Boardroom what it means to adjust to playing not just for a new team, but in the city of his birth, as well as maintaining motivation after an important victory against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I feel like we’re in a good space,” he said. “For me, I correlate my success with the team’s success. We’re coming off a really nice win against the Raiders and you try to focus on the positives. But it was different; you play your first 10 years somewhere else and you kind of get accustomed to the way those things are. I get to come back and play in LA but for a different team, so there was an adjustment period, but I think at the end of the day, football is football and we figured it out.”

Ahead of the Rams-Broncos Christmas Day contest, the Miami Dolphins host the Green Bay Packers at 1:05 p.m. ET, and in the evening, the Tampa Buccaneers pay a visit to the Arizona Cardinals for a primetime showdown at 8:20 p.m. ET.

