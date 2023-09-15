Boardroom Launches ‘Basketball & Beyond’ at 2023 Nike World Basketball Festival

Boardroom’s Eddie Gonzalez will sit down for a wide-ranging, exclusive conversation with some of Nike’s elite basketball talent live at the NYC event.

Some of basketball‘s brightest emerging stars are coming to New York City’s Lincoln Center.

The 2023 Nike World Basketball Festival tips off on Friday, Sept. 15. The weekend’s event spotlights some of the most promising talent of the sport’s next generation. The Swoosh customized a court in one of Manhattan’s most magical locations and will host a weekend-long tournament featuring 80 of the best boys and girls high school hoopers. The event serves as the culmination of Nike’s VS tournaments that took place throughout the summer.

In addition to the high school hoops tournament, Boardroom is teaming up with Nike for an exclusive conversation with Nike basketball talent. Eddie Gonzalez, co-host of The ETCs with Kevin Durant, will sit down with some Nike’s biggest basketball names to break down “Basketball & Beyond.”

Together, they’ll chop it up and dive into a wide range of topics, including sneaker culture, sports business, and the global impact of the game. Additionally, the conversations will explore how basketball has influenced music, entertainment, and pop culture — and vice versa.

The WNBA and college ballers will share their visions for what’s next in their journeys — both on and off the court — and the future they envision for the sport that unites us all.

The weekend will also include a number of activations exploring the intersections of basketball and culture. Additionally, Nike announced that it will partner with the Lincoln Center of the Performing Arts to expand youth access to the arts, capped by a long-term $2 million grant.

The conversations will take place live at the Nike World Basketball Forum from 3-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16. Keep your eyes on Boardroom for exclusive content from the sit downs in the coming weeks.