Sports September 15, 2023
Bernadette Doykos

Boardroom Launches ‘Basketball & Beyond’ at 2023 Nike World Basketball Festival

Boardroom’s Eddie Gonzalez will sit down for a wide-ranging, exclusive conversation with some of Nike’s elite basketball talent live at the NYC event.

Some of basketball‘s brightest emerging stars are coming to New York City’s Lincoln Center.

The 2023 Nike World Basketball Festival tips off on Friday, Sept. 15. The weekend’s event spotlights some of the most promising talent of the sport’s next generation. The Swoosh customized a court in one of Manhattan’s most magical locations and will host a weekend-long tournament featuring 80 of the best boys and girls high school hoopers. The event serves as the culmination of Nike’s VS tournaments that took place throughout the summer.

In addition to the high school hoops tournament, Boardroom is teaming up with Nike for an exclusive conversation with Nike basketball talent. Eddie Gonzalez, co-host of The ETCs with Kevin Durant, will sit down with some Nike’s biggest basketball names to break down “Basketball & Beyond.”

Together, they’ll chop it up and dive into a wide range of topics, including sneaker culture, sports business, and the global impact of the game. Additionally, the conversations will explore how basketball has influenced music, entertainment, and pop culture — and vice versa.

The WNBA and college ballers will share their visions for what’s next in their journeys — both on and off the court — and the future they envision for the sport that unites us all.

The weekend will also include a number of activations exploring the intersections of basketball and culture. Additionally, Nike announced that it will partner with the Lincoln Center of the Performing Arts to expand youth access to the arts, capped by a long-term $2 million grant.

The conversations will take place live at the Nike World Basketball Forum from 3-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16. Keep your eyes on Boardroom for exclusive content from the sit downs in the coming weeks.

About The Author
Bernadette Doykos
Bernadette Doykos is the Senior Director of Editorial Strategy at Boardroom. Before joining the team, her work appeared in ELLE. She previously served as the head of evaluation for a nonprofit where she became obsessed with systems and strategy and served as the curator of vibes and extinguisher of fires for the design thinking firm Stoked. She is constantly plotting a perfect tunnel ‘fit and a playlist for all occasions.