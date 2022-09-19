Bills vs. Titans Odds and Top Prop Bets & Parlays: NFL Week 2

Check out the latest Titans vs. Bills odds and the best prop bets and parlays at FanDuel Sportsbook to cap off Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season.
The opening week of the 2022 NFL season turned out quite differently for the two foes competing in the first game of the Monday Night Football doubleheader.
While the Buffalo Bills opened the year’s slate with a convincing Thursday night trouncing of the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood, the Tennessee Titans blew a 13-0 halftime lead and fell by a point at home to Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants three days later.
So, can Tennesse reverse its fortunes in Week 2 in Western New York? Leading into the Monday matchup, let’s check out all the latest Titans vs. Bills odds, as well as the best prop bets and ready-made parlays, courtesy of our friends at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Bills vs. Titans Betting Odds: NFL Week 2
Betting Lines
- Point Spread: Buffalo Bills -10 (-110) / Tennessee Titans +10 (-110)
- Moneyline: Buffalo Bills (-460) / Tennessee Titans (+360)
- Over/Under: Over 47.5 (-106) / Under 47.5 (-114)
Week 2 Titans vs. Bills Prop Bets
First TD Scorer
- Devin Singletary: +700
- Derrick Henry: +700
- Stefon Diggs: +750
- Josh Allen: +800
- Dawson Knox: +900
- Gabriel Davis: +950
- Isaiah McKenzie: +950
- Jamison Crowder: +1800
- Zack Moss: +1800
- Robert Woods: +1800
Anytime TD Scorer
- Derrick Henry: -105
- Stefon Diggs: +115
- Josh Allen: +120
- Devin Singletary: +120
- Dawson Knox: +155
- Isaiah McKenzie: +160
- Gabriel Davis: +160
- Robert Woods: +320
- Zack Moss: +340
- Jamison Crowder: +370
- Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: +430
- Jake Kumerow: +440
- Cody Hollister: +470
- Kyle Phillips: +470
- Treylon Burks: +500
To Score 2+ TDs
- Derrick Henry: +600
- Stefon Diggs: +750
- Devin Singletary: +750
- Josh Allen: +800
- Dawson Knox: +1000
- Isaiah McKenzie: +1100
- Gabriel Davis: +1100
- Robert Woods: +2700
- Zack Moss: +3000
Key Bills vs. Titans Over/Unders
- Ryan Tannehill passing yards: 209.5
- Ryan Tannehill passing TDs: Over 1.5 (+178), Under 1.5 (-245)
- Ryan Tannehill pass completions: 19.5
- Josh Allen passing yards: 258.5
- Josh Allen passing TDs: Over 1.5 (-240), Under 1.5 (+174)
- Josh Allen pass completions: Over 23.5 (-122), Under 23.5 (-108)
- Josh Allen rushing yards: 38.5
- Derrick Henry rushing yards: 87.5
- Devin Singletary rushing yards: 45.5
- Ryan Tannehill rushing yards: 10.5
- Stefon Diggs receiving yards: 72.5
- Gabriel Davis receiving yards: 53.5
- Robert Woods receiving yards: 41.5
- Treylon Burks receiving yards: 31.5
- Austin Hooper receiving yards: 23.5
- Nick Westbrook-Ikhine receiving yards: 23.5
Top Titans vs. Bills Player Props
- Josh Allen to throw for 3+ touchdowns AND Buffalo Bills win: +180
- Josh Allen to complete 30+ passes AND Buffalo Bills win: +250
- Josh Allen to throw for 4+ touchdowns AND Buffalo Bills win: +300
- Ryan Tannehill to throw for 2+ touchdowns AND Tennessee Titans win: +750
- Ryan Tannehill to rush for 20+ yards AND Tennessee Titans win: +870
- Ryan Tannehill to complete 25+ passes AND Tennesse Titans win: +1060