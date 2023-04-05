Alejandro Bedoya: A Captain’s Calling

The Philadelphia Union captain channels his signature determination to build his portfolio beyond the pitch. He takes Boardroom behind the scenes as he builds towards the next chapter.

Alejandro Bedoya has his sights focused beyond the pitch. The Philadelphia Union captain and former US Men’s National Team midfielder is acutely aware that he won’t be able to play the sport he loves forever. In preparation for the next chapter, he’s begun to channel his passions into projects.

“It starts with financial literacy. I think that guys are often clueless about what they want to do,” he told Boardroom in the most recent episode of “Beyond the Pitch.”

From his investment in the emerging Padel Haus franchise to his ICNCLST creative agency, Bedoya has invested the same grit that makes him a valuable contributor on the field into his passions beyond it. However, he’s also utilized his platform to advocate for the issues that matter to him the most. He partnered with Everytown for Gun Safety to end gun violence in Philadelphia. His work with the outfit led him to receive the 2022 MLS WORKS Humanitarian of the Year.

“The parallels between business and soccer, I think they’re very similar. They’re very goal-oriented, right? My approach is the same with certain business ventures, to be goal-oriented. When I get involved and have investment and skin in the game, I’m going want to be involved because I’m going to want to be sure that it works out — not just for myself, but for everybody involved, too.”

