Boardroom dives into the biggest names on the star-studded Barbie soundtrack ahead of the album and movie’s July release.

The 1997 Aqua song “Barbie Girl” was the anthem for 90s babies inventing extravagant scenarios for their plastic Barbie dolls. Now, 26 years later, those same kids are adults and can anticipate a brand new soundtrack ahead of the summer blockbuster feature.

On Thursday, the official lineup of featured artists for Barbie: The Album was revealed. Though Aqua won’t be providing a remastered iteration of the smash hit, the soundtrack does feature the likes of Tame Impala, Haim, Charli XCX, and Ice Spice, per Rolling Stone. Grammy Award winner Dua Lipa, who is a part of the movie’s supporting cast, also has song credits. Additional famous faces lending their talents include Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, Pink Pantheress, and Khalid.

One standout face on the album is Ryan Gosling, who is more revered for his acting than his singing. Audiences got a glimpse of his musical chops in the Oscar-nominated film La La Land in 2016, and it looks like Barbie’s love interest, Ken, is dusting off his microphone once again seven years later.

The soundtrack’s cover is also perfectly on brand. It features the film’s lead star, Margot Robbie, in character, donning a fun headscarf with bright pink sunglasses. She looks down at a pink printed Barbie newspaper, which showcases the names of the artists on the LP.

Gracing the cover of Vogue’s July issue, Robbie dished on how the movie came to be, the energy on set, and revealed what audiences can expect from the titular character’s personality. In speaking of how Robbie helped him emulate Ken, Gosling lauded his co-star’s subtle clues on set.

“She left a pink present with a pink bow, from Barbie to Ken, every day while we were filming. They were all beach-related. Like puka shells, or a sign that says ‘Pray for surf.’ Because Ken’s job is just beach. I’ve never quite figured out what that means. But I felt like she was trying to help Ken understand, through these gifts that she was giving,” the 42-year-old said.

Dua Lipa’s Barbie single, “Dance the Night,” is out at midnight Thursday night. Barbie: The Album is executive produced by Mark Ronson and drops July 21, the same day the flick debuts in theaters.