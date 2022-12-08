This article originally appeared at FanDuel.

Get set for the quarterfinals in Qatar with an Argentina vs. Netherlands prediction, plus the latest betting insights from FanDuel.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has reached the quarterfinals round with some exciting matchups slated for Friday, Dec. 9, including a showdown between Netherlands and Argentina at 2 p.m. ET. The Dutch took down the USA, 3-1, in the Round of 16 behind a dazzling offensive attack. Meanwhile, the Argentinians snuck by Australia, 2-1, thanks to an early goal scored by veteran captain Lionel Messi.

Argentina vs. Netherlands Match Info

2022 FIFA World Cup — Quarterfinals

Netherlands (3-1-0) vs. Argentina (3-0-1)

Date: Friday, Dec. 9, 2022

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Lusail Iconic Stadium — Lusail, Qatar

Coverage: FOX

Argentina vs. Netherlands Odds & Spread

All World Cup betting lines, odds, and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NED: (+260) | ARG: (+120) | Draw (+210)

Spread: NED: +1 (-170) | ARG: -1 (+370)

Total: 2.5 – Over: (+140) | Under: (-172)

Team to Score the First Goal: NED: (+130) | ARG: (-130) I NO GOALS: (+650)

Argentina enters this contest as the clear favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook’s odds. This 2 p.m. ET clash also features an over/under of 2.5 goals with the under being favored at -172 odds.

Netherlands vs. Argentina Prediction & Pick

These two teams last met in the knockout round of the 2014 World Cup. It was an intense matchup that remained an 0-0 draw at the end of extra time. It was Argentina that moved on via penalties. This one could very well come down to the wire, too, as both teams continue to build positive momentum.

This may be Lionel Messi’s final World Cup and falling to the Dutch in the quarterfinals is certainly not how he wants to go out. It’s a legitimate possibility, though. Netherlands is riding a 10-game unbeaten streak dating back to Nations League play and has scored first in every World Cup match so far.

I see this one going to extra time, with Argentina barely squeaking by thanks to its experience playing in high-pressured games.

FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: Netherlands: 1 | Argentina: 2

Argentina vs. Netherlands Betting Trends

Netherlands defeated USA, 3-1, in its last 2022 World Cup match on Dec. 3, 2022.

Argentina defeated Australia, 2-1, in its last 2022 World Cup match on Dec. 3, 2022.

Netherlands is 4-1-0 (W-D-L) in its last five matches.

Argentina is 4-0-1 (W-D-L) in its last five matches.

Netherlands is 2-2-1 (W-D-L) in its last five head-to-head matchups against Argentina.

Netherlands vs. Argentina Best Bet

It’s worth pointing out that both of these squads have scored at least one goal in each of their four World Cup matches. That’s because the Netherlands and Argentina each roster talented forwards, including Messi, Julian Alvarez, Cody Gapko, and Memphis Dupay. Both of these defenses also gave up a goal in the Round of 16. This matchup has the makings of a high-scoring battle in the quarterfinals.

Bet: Both Teams to Score (+102)

— Larry Rupp

Read More: