Angel City FC Teams with re-inc, Klarna on Capsule Collection

The three organizations are partnering on a limited-edition merch collaboration with a portion of the proceeds going to charity.

re-inc, the lifestyle brand and community founded by a quartet of U.S. soccer stars, is teaming up with Angel City FC and Klarna on a limited-edition merch collaboration, the companies have announced.

Christen Press, Tobin Heath, Megan Rapinoe, and Megan Klingenberg founded re-inc in 2019 to offer “eco-conscious fashion” for anyone ready to reimagine the status quo.

The apparel collection, called “New Everyone Club,” features gender-free sweatshirts, t-shirts, shorts, and socks. It will launch exclusively on Klarna’s app for 24 hours starting Friday at noon ET. After that, the collection will be available on Angel City’s website and at Banc of California Stadium on Sept. 25 when the NWSL club takes on Racing Louisville in its final regular season home game.

“Angel City and re-inc are both mission-driven brands that were fundamentally built to create a positive social impact,” Angel City co-founder and president Julie Uhrman said. “Working alongside Christen and the re-inc team is something we have been discussing for a long time, and we are excited that it has come to fruition. Klarna has also been extremely supportive in this space since we announced our partnership nearly a year ago, so we are thrilled that they are a part of this collaboration.”

As part of the campaign, Downtown Women’s Center will receive 10% of the proceeds. The center aims to serve and empower women experiencing homelessness and formerly homeless women. Klarna will match that donation as part of the partnership.

“I’m so proud to bring the ‘New Everyone Club’ to life with both my team and my business,” said Press, an Angel City forward and re–inc’s CEO. “This is about creating a new and inclusive way forward, bucking the old norms, and disrupting the status quo. Angel City and re—inc have such beautiful and diverse communities, and with the ‘New Everyone Club,’ we celebrate what’s at our very core: re-imagination.”

The “New Everyone Club” is meant to celebrate and embrace underrepresented groups, creating a community where people from all walks of live can mutually empower one another.



“This collection is the next step in our partnership with Angel City FC, as we continue to show the world that we are not afraid to push boundaries and challenge the status quo on and off the field,” Klarna CMO David Sandstrom said. “Through this collaboration, we are proud to provide fans a new way to showcase their fandom with new apparel, but most importantly, support the Los Angeles community and help empower women through the incredible work that is being led by the Downtown Women’s Center.”

