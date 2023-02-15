Miracle and Warrior director Gavin O’Connor takes the helm on the John Madden project, with Alex Sohn taking writing duties.

John Madden built an empire both on the field and off of it, mostly known among younger generations for the famed NFL video game franchise that’s lived on for over 30 years. Now, his legacy will be highlighted on-screen through a biopic miniseries called All Madden.

The series will chronicle the life and career of the football legend, depicting his rise from his beginning to the legendary mark he made in football, broadcasting, video games, and pop culture. This all includes his journey winning Super Bowl XI as head coach of the Oakland Raiders and his iconic on-camera reputation that garnered 16 Emmy Awards, emphasizing his connection to fans on an accessible, fundamentally human level year after year.

“If Dad was still around, and he was looking for a few guys to huddle up and tell his story, he’d be thrilled to have Tom Brady leading the huddle,” said Mike Madden, son of the legendary coach and analyst.

And while Brady might not be in the huddle with John Madden physically, he’s playing a key role in bringing the film project to life.

The recently-retired Brady’s 199 Productions teams up with Todd Lieberman’s Hidden Pictures, Lit Entertainment Group, and Religion of Sports — joining forces with the Madden family along with Sandy Montag and The Montag Group. Hidden Pictures President Alex Young, David Glickman, Kendrick Tan, and Sean Sansiveri will co-produce, with Henry Cheatham overseeing the project for Religion of Sports.

The limited series about the NFL icon will be directed by Emmy-nominated director Gavin O’Connor (The Way Back, Warrior, Miracle) and written by Alex Sohn (Vegas).

“I grew up admiring John Madden, first as a coach, then as a commentator. I loved John’s passion for the game, especially his insatiable appetite for educating audiences about football. He welcomed fans with that warm smile, infectious laugh, and exceptional knowledge of the game, making everyone feel as if John were watching the broadcast right next to them on their living room sofa,” Tom Brady said on the occasion. “On behalf of 199 Productions, I’m honored to collaborate with Virginia and Mike Madden, along with my co-founder at Religion of Sports, Gotham Chopra, 199 Productions, and the rest of the creative team, in telling the iconic story of a family man who revolutionized not only the game but the culture of football.”

“No one’s had a more profound impact on the culture of a sport than John Madden”, Gavin O’Connor said. “He had three acts in his NFL life: Hall of Fame coach, legendary broadcaster, and video game empire-builder. As far as I’m concerned, he’s the most important figure in NFL history. I’m excited for the opportunity to create a limited series that captures the breadth of his life.”

John Madden had this larger-than-life personality to him and he’ll get his flowers on all the work he did over the years, though he wouldn’t phrase it that way:

“If you think about it, I’ve never held a job in my life. I went from being an NFL player to a coach to a broadcaster. I haven’t worked a day in my life.”