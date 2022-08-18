The 2022 VMAs will use a new format featuring three rotating hosts instead of one, “taking a more innovative and unique approach to the traditional gig seen in previous years.”

In a little over a week, the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards return, giving us our latest chance to celebrate the biggest hits of the year live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET.

This year will look a bit different, though, as the 2022 edition of the VMAs will be emceed by a trio of rap stars: Queens icon Nicki Minaj, Louisville’s Jack Harlow, and the legendary New York cool, LL Cool J.

The multiple-host format isn’t necessarily new to the VMAs, which were first anchored by Bette Midler and Dan Aykroyd in 1984, while Shawn and Marlon Wayans had the honors in 2000. However, it will be the first time the award ceremony that will be anchored by more than two co-hosts since a group of MTV VJs had the honors in 1986 and ’87.

This year’s three-MC approach to the show’s star-studded lineup of performers, presenters and winners, is certainly the first-of-its-kind, “taking a more innovative and unique approach” to the traditional hosting gig.

Past hosts include Chris Rock, Jack Black, Russell Brand, Katy Perry, Sebastian Maniscalco, and Keke Palmer, with Doja Cat taking the reins last year.

The three co-emcees come with their own prestigious pasts, as LL has previously won the Moon Person trophy for Best Rap Video’ in 1991 for “Mama Said Knock You Out,” as well as the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award in 1997. This year, five-time VMA winner Minaj will receive the latter honor herself.

Harlow comes into the event with the most nominations (seven) alongside Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X, while Harry Styles and Doja Cat are right behind them with six.

Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd are up for five Moon Persons each.

Previously announced performers include Harlow, Minaj, Lizzo, J Balvin, Anitta, Blackpink, Måneskin, Marshmello x Khalid, and Panic! at the Disco, with Kane Brown headlining the Toyota Stage. The rest of the performers are set to be unveiled soon.

Fans can now vote for their favorite artists across 22 gender-neutral categories by visiting MTV’s website through Friday. Nominations for Group of the Year and Song of the Summer will be announced soon, while voting for the one of the most heralded awards — Best New Artist — will remain active right up until showtime.