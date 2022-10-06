2022 USA Mullet Championships: For Manes and Money

The finest man manes in the land are going on display this weekend in the 2022 USA Mullet Championship. The winner gets $2,500 in prize money and the honor of becoming the face of mullet fame.

The man, the myth, the mullet.

Mark your calendars — the Mane Event of the 2022 USA Mullet Championships kicks off Friday with a final round of voting featuring 25 well-groomed gentlemen vying to be a cut above the rest.

The online competition, which allows voting at mulletchamp.com every day until Oct. 11, showcases luscious locks from all over the country.

Some of the competitors qualified at individual events, like the Indiana State Fair and National Buffalo Wing Contest. Others earned their spot via an open competition that took place online earlier this fall.

The series of events came about thanks to a partnership between USA Mullet Championships and Major League Eating.

“We are excited to join forces with Major League Eating to expand the USA Mullet Championships to a host of new venues and fans,” USA Mullet Championships founder Kevin Begola said in January. “MLE’s experience building a sponsorship-driven live-event brand will help support the rapid growth of the competitive mullet world.”

Billing itself as the nation’s official mullet-ranking authority, USA Mullet Championships began with an adult competition in 2020 as a marketing idea for Bridge Street Exchange, a men’s shop that Begola owns. After a successful showing in Michigan, the contest became a national event, including a women’s and kid’s contest.

The event has even acquired sponsors — such as Pit Viper, Manscaped, and more.

Contestants in this year’s male mullet matchup include the likes of “Super Duty” Wes Bruski, a 19-year-old from Montana whose finalist video shows him sporting a duster while holding a shotgun and standing in front of his truck; Musio Chavez, a recent graduate of law school from Oregon who calls his mullet “The Oregon Tail,” and Dalton Cleghorn, a blonde mustached man from Toledo, Ohio who sports a Hulkamania t-shirt and chugs a beer in his finalist video.

The mullet with the most votes will earn the “Mullet Mega Money Pot” of $2,500. Second and third will place receive a Mullet Champs Gift Set.

But men aren’t the only competitors vying to be at the top of mullet mountain.

Earlier this year, organizers crowned eight-year-old Emmitt Bailey of Wisconsin as the Kid’s Division Winner. A high school senior named Cayden Kershaw was crowned winner of the Teen Division, and Alexa Lindsey of Holland, Michigan took home the title of 2022 USA Female Mullet Champion.

Curious about who will claim the men’s mullet crown?

It comes down to who voters think best represents the mullet mantra — business in the front, party in the back.

